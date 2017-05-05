|
Feast of Holy Fathers of 1917-1918 Local Russian Council established
Moscow, May 5, 2017
At its May 4 session at Moscow’s Danilov Monastery, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church resolved to establish a new feast glorifying the holy fathers of the 1917-1918 Local Russian Church Council, to be celebrated on November 5/18, the day of the election of St. Tikhon to the Muscovite patriarchal throne, reports the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate.
The decision was made after the Synod heard the report of Metropolitan Barsanuphius of St. Petersburg and Ladoga, the chairman of the organizing committee for the 100th anniversary of the opening of the local Russian Council and the restoration of the patriarchate to the Russian Orthodox Church. Central to the celebrations will be the August 15/28 celebration of the centenary of the opening of the local council, and the November 5/18 celebration of the election of St. Tikhon of Moscow as the first Russian patriarch in about 300 years, and the November 21/December 4 of the celebration of the enthronement of St. Tikhon.
In addition to the election of St. Tikhon, the holy fathers of the 1917-1918 local council in general will also be celebrated on November 5/18, by decision of the Holy Synod. The fathers to be celebrated are:
St. Tikhon, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia († 1925)
The Synodal liturgical commission is to submit no later than July 15 the text of the troparion, kontakion, and magnification of the Holy Fathers of the Local Council of the Russian Church. A new service is also to be written, but until the time of its completion the service for the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church, found in the Menaion on January 25, is to be used.
