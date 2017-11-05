|
Relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) found to be incorrupt
Moscow, May 11, 2017
The opening of his relics, in advance of his July 14-16 Pan-Orthodox glorification services, revealed his relics to be incorrupt, reports Fr. Nikolaj Kostur, the Chairman of the Liturgical Sub-Committee for the Glorification of St. Mardarije, on the site of the Serbian Orthodox Church in North and South America.
His tombstone and the flooring over his relics were removed following a Liturgy and Akathist served by His Grace Bishop Longin on May 4, revealing that his casket was in a cement vault, which was opened the following day. “Christ is Risen” and other Paschal hymns and the troparion to St. Mardarije were sung in Serbian and Russian tones throughout the exhumation process.
St. Mardarije’s relics were then washed with warm water and white wine and anointed with spikenard, and placed in a sticharion, awaiting their full vesting before his glorification in July.
St. Mardarije labored tirelessly in America, and personally founded the St. Sava Monastery where he was buried after his repose on December 12, 1935. The Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church added his name to the diptych of saints on the Church’s calendar at its May 29, 2015 meeting.
11 / 05 / 2017
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Recent convert to Orthodoxy, “Bible Answer Man,” diagnosed with rare form of cancer
Met. Hilarion supports proposal to restrict shopping on Sundays
Orthodoxy is non-negotiable for Moldova—President Dodon
Israel banned Met. Seraphim of Piraeus from entering on Holy Saturday for words against Zionism
Romanian Chamber of Deputies overwhelmingly votes to constitutionally define marriage as one man, one woman
Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada enthroned
Right hand of Grand Duchess Elizabeth the New Martyr arrives in St. Petersburg from NYC
Trial of priest accused of attempted murder begins in Tbilisi
Trump signs religious freedom order that leaves many unsatisfied
Experts set to dig for relics of Saxon king St. Edmund under tennis courts
Feast of Holy Fathers of 1917-1918 Local Russian Council established
Two new saints added to Synaxis of Russian New Martyrs and Confessors