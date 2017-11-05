Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

Relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) found to be incorrupt

Moscow, May 11, 2017

Photo: Saintsava.net Photo: Saintsava.net
By the blessing of His Grace, Bishop Longin of New Gracanica and Midwestern America, the relics of St. Mardarije (Uskokovic) were uncovered on May 5 in the church of St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL, where they have laid since his December 1935 burial.

The opening of his relics, in advance of his July 14-16 Pan-Orthodox glorification services, revealed his relics to be incorrupt, reports Fr. Nikolaj Kostur, the Chairman of the Liturgical Sub-Committee for the Glorification of St. Mardarije, on the site of the Serbian Orthodox Church in North and South America.

His tombstone and the flooring over his relics were removed following a Liturgy and Akathist served by His Grace Bishop Longin on May 4, revealing that his casket was in a cement vault, which was opened the following day. “Christ is Risen” and other Paschal hymns and the troparion to St. Mardarije were sung in Serbian and Russian tones throughout the exhumation process.

Photo: Serborth.org Photo: Serborth.org
His casket was cracked during the removal process, releasing a sweet fragrance that quickly dissipated. Upon careful inspection of his relics, Fr. Nikolaj Kostur discovered that St. Mardarije’s hands were wholly intact, with skin, fingernails, and hair visible. After carefully removing the vestments in which he had been buried, they found that his relics are in fact incorrupt from the knees up. His hair and beard are still soft, as if he had been buried yesterday.

St. Mardarije’s relics were then washed with warm water and white wine and anointed with spikenard, and placed in a sticharion, awaiting their full vesting before his glorification in July.

St. Mardarije labored tirelessly in America, and personally founded the St. Sava Monastery where he was buried after his repose on December 12, 1935. The Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church added his name to the diptych of saints on the Church’s calendar at its May 29, 2015 meeting.

11 / 05 / 2017

    Your comments

    Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

    Your comments:
    Your name:
    Your e-mail:
    (it's not be shared)
    Enter the digits,
    seen on picture:

    Also here you can read
    Recent convert to Orthodoxy, “Bible Answer Man,” diagnosed with rare form of cancer

    Met. Hilarion supports proposal to restrict shopping on Sundays

    Orthodoxy is non-negotiable for Moldova—President Dodon

    Israel banned Met. Seraphim of Piraeus from entering on Holy Saturday for words against Zionism

    Romanian Chamber of Deputies overwhelmingly votes to constitutionally define marriage as one man, one woman

    Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Canada enthroned

    Right hand of Grand Duchess Elizabeth the New Martyr arrives in St. Petersburg from NYC

    Trial of priest accused of attempted murder begins in Tbilisi

    Trump signs religious freedom order that leaves many unsatisfied

    Experts set to dig for relics of Saxon king St. Edmund under tennis courts

    Feast of Holy Fathers of 1917-1918 Local Russian Council established

    Two new saints added to Synaxis of Russian New Martyrs and Confessors

    RSS 2.0
    Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
    © 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
    editor@orthochristian.com
    Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру