More than 40 Romanian saints added to calendar of Polish Orthodox Church
Moscow, May 24, 2017
The Polish Orthodox Church has been the first Local Orthodox Church to positively respond to the proposal and appeal of the Romanian Patriarchate for sister Churches to add Romanian saints to their local calendars to be annually celebrated, reports the Basilica News Agency.
The Holy Synod of the Polish Orthodox Church resolved at its May 16 meeting to add more than 40 Romanian saints to its calendar, according to a Synodal communique. The decision was confirmed by His Eminence Jerzy (George), Archbishop-elect of the Diocese of Wrocław and Szczecin. All the saints to be included have been glorified by the Romanian Church since 1950.
After the Holy Synod of a Local Church canonizes a new saint, the other sister Churches are informed of the decision via a letter that also requests that the saint be introduced into the local Church calendar, as a manifestation of the universal character of all Orthodox saints, wherever they are from.
Likewise, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church has several saints glorified by other Orthodox Churches to its calendar in recent years, including New Martyr Ephraim of Nea Makri, Venerable George the Confessor of Drama, St. Luke the Simferopol, and St. Paisios of Mount Athos, and most recently, St. Porphyrios of Kavsokalyvia.
The Romanian saints to be added to the Polish Orthodox liturgical calendar are:
Venerable Antipas of Calapodeşti (January 10);
