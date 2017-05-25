<table id="art103796" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103796.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102653/265325.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Watch live broadcast of consecration of Sretensky Monastery's new cathedral online</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The meeting of the patriarch and the rite of consecration will take place at 9:00 AM (2:00 AM EST) on Thursday morning, followed by the Divine Liturgy for the great feast of the Ascension at 10:00 AM (3:00 AM EST).</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 24, 2017

"The Great Consecration of the New Church"

A live broadcast of the great consecration of the new Church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church at Moscow’s Sretensky Monastery, to be celebrated by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill on May 25, the great feast of the Ascension of the Lord, will be available to watch online at the site of the Russian television station Tsargrad.

The meeting of the patriarch and the rite of consecration will take place at 9:00 AM (2:00 AM EST) on Thursday morning, followed by the Divine Liturgy for the great feast of the Ascension at 10:00 AM (3:00 AM EST).

In addition to the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, the day will also commemorate the liturgical tenth anniversary of the signing of the Act of Canonical Communion which reunited the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) with the Moscow Patriarchate, which took place on the feast of the Ascension, May 17, 2007.

Among those concelebrating with Pat. Kirill and Sretensky abbot Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov), will be His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of Eastern America and New York, the first hierarch of ROCOR. President Vladimir Putin will also be present at the services and will meet with the ROCOR delegation in honor of the anniversary of restored communion.