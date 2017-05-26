<table id="art103844" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103844.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102653/265392.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">President Putin met with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">At the end of the Liturgy, the President spoke with His Holiness the Patriarch and the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) headed by Metropolitan Hilarion of Eastern America and New York, First Hierarch of ROCOR, who had arrived to participate in the consecration.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 26, 2017

On May 25, 2017, on the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia performed the rite of the Great Consecration on the newly built church of the Resurrection of Christ and the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in Sretensky Stavropegic Monastery, Moscow. The Patriarch also presided at the Divine Liturgy in the new church.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the services.

At the end of the Liturgy, the President spoke with His Holiness the Patriarch and the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) headed by Metropolitan Hilarion of Eastern America and New York, First Hierarch of ROCOR, who had arrived to participate in the consecration.

In his address to Metropolitan Hilarion and the members of the ROCOR delegation, President Putin said:

“I would like to warmly greet you, and convey my heartfelt thanks for what you are doing for the Russian people who live abroad. And not only for that, but also for your striving for a full-fledged restoration of unity between the Russian Orthodox Church, Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad.

This is extremely important for both our people and our country, and for those countries where you live and work; this living spiritual connection is very important, especially in our complex modern world, which is full of contradictions.

Today I spoke about the unity of the Russian Orthodox Church; we can also talk about unity in the broader sense, the humanitarian sense—especially since all world religions are based on what we call traditional values, which you in fact defend.

I would like to tell you that you are always welcome guests, and not even guests—this is your country. We are always happy to see you in Russia. Many, many thanks.”