Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
English Edition / News

New Book: Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery by Dcn. Stephen Muse, available from St. Tikhon’s Monastery Press

Moscow, May 29, 2017

St. Tikhon’s Monastery Press is excited to introduce its first children’s book, Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery, written by Dcn. Stephen Muse and illustrated by Dimitra Psychogiou.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is the story of a beloved boy who finds himself in school in a different culture for the first time. When he is teased by the children who discover ways that he is different from them, Amim tries to avoid the pain of loneliness and rejection by an all too familiar pattern. Little by little he eliminates anything and everything about himself that anyone objects too. As he adapts himself in extraordinary ways in order to make friends with the children who tease him, he discovers the most important secret about the nature of love and being the person God created him to be.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is a story which can be read purely for enjoyment. But it also can serve as a springboard for discussion with parents, teachers, and child therapists working with children with anxiety, friendship, the pain of being teased by classmates and multicultural issues.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is currently available for retail and wholesale purchase from St. Tikhon’s Monastery Bookstore.

***

“A wonderful book that amuses and at the same time helps children accept their own self as it really is: a precious and indispensable gift.”

- Polyxeni T.—Teacher and mother of two

***

St. Tikhon's Monastery Press has long enjoyed a reputation as a publisher of quality Orthodox texts of theology and spirituality, and especially of liturgical texts, including The Festal Menaion, The Lenten Triodion, and the Lenten Triodion Supplement. Over the years the press has also released several fine CDs of Orthodox Church music as recorded by the St. Tikhon's Seminary choir.

29 / 05 / 2017

    Your comments

    Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

    Your comments:
    Your name:
    Your e-mail:
    (it's not be shared)
    Enter the digits,
    seen on picture:

    Also here you can read
    Serbian Holy Synod canonizes several new saints, expresses support for suffering Ukrainian Church at latest session

    More than 180,000 have venerated St. Nicholas’ relics in eight days so far

    Thousands of faithful honor memory of St. John the Russian in Greece

    Ecumenical Patriarch to participate in celebrations for 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation

    The Church has never belittled the role of women—Met. Hilarion

    President Putin met with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad

    Vladimir Putin: It’s impossible to imagine Russia without the spiritual experience of the Russian Orthodox Church

    Watch live broadcast of consecration of Sretensky Monastery's new cathedral online

    More than 40 Romanian saints added to calendar of Polish Orthodox Church

    Orthodox services celebrated in Syrian town of Al-Zabadani for first time in 6 years

    Heads of Orthodox Churches speak out against Ukrainian anti-Orthodox draft laws

    Russian Cossacks will help Syrians preserve ancient Christian heritage

    RSS 2.0
    Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
    © 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
    editor@orthochristian.com
    Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру