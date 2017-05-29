<table id="art103893" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/103893.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102657/265738.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">New Book: Be Yourself: AmimвЂ™s Great Discovery by Dcn. Stephen Muse, available from St. TikhonвЂ™s Monastery Press</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Be Yourself: AmimвЂ™s Great Discovery is the story of a beloved boy who finds himself in school in a different culture for the first time. When he is teased by the children who discover ways that he is different from them, Amim tries to avoid the pain of loneliness and rejection by an all too familiar pattern. Little by little he eliminates anything and everything about himself that anyone objects too. As he adapts himself in extraordinary ways in order to make friends with the children who tease him, he discovers the most important secret about the nature of love and being the person God created him to be.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, May 29, 2017

St. Tikhon’s Monastery Press is excited to introduce its first children’s book, Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery, written by Dcn. Stephen Muse and illustrated by Dimitra Psychogiou.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is the story of a beloved boy who finds himself in school in a different culture for the first time. When he is teased by the children who discover ways that he is different from them, Amim tries to avoid the pain of loneliness and rejection by an all too familiar pattern. Little by little he eliminates anything and everything about himself that anyone objects too. As he adapts himself in extraordinary ways in order to make friends with the children who tease him, he discovers the most important secret about the nature of love and being the person God created him to be.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is a story which can be read purely for enjoyment. But it also can serve as a springboard for discussion with parents, teachers, and child therapists working with children with anxiety, friendship, the pain of being teased by classmates and multicultural issues.

Be Yourself: Amim’s Great Discovery is currently available for retail and wholesale purchase from St. Tikhon’s Monastery Bookstore.

“A wonderful book that amuses and at the same time helps children accept their own self as it really is: a precious and indispensable gift.”

- Polyxeni T.—Teacher and mother of two

St. Tikhon's Monastery Press has long enjoyed a reputation as a publisher of quality Orthodox texts of theology and spirituality, and especially of liturgical texts, including The Festal Menaion, The Lenten Triodion, and the Lenten Triodion Supplement. Over the years the press has also released several fine CDs of Orthodox Church music as recorded by the St. Tikhon's Seminary choir.