Anti-Russian hysteria in US media hampers ability to work together against terrorism—Met. Hilarion
Moscow, May 30, 2017
Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev), head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, has shared his impressions of a recent trip to America and the anti-Russian hysteria that currently grips the American media. The current atmosphere, he believes, impedes the chance for Russia and America to work together to fight terrorism, Interfax-Religion reports.
“They are constantly playing the ‘Russian card,’ just for the boogeyman sound of the words ‘Russia’ and ‘Russian.’ They show photos of Trump with Lavrov, Trump with Ambassador Kislyak, and so on,” the hierarch noted. “Therefore, to speak now about some special spiritual ties between Russia and America is, at the least, premature,” Met. Hilarion said on the TV program “The Church and the World,” sharing his impressions from a recent trip to America where he participated in an international summit in defense of persecuted Christians, organized by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
He also spoke about his private meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, during which the prelate urged for Russia and America to unite in the struggle against terrorism, with emphasis on the creation of a united international coalition.
However, he further noted that “the level of hysteria around President Trump” causes doubts about the US administration’s ability to lead the process, as a significant part of the political establishment and all major American media oppose President Trump. “He does not have enough support in society,” Met. Hilarion said, and therefore it is too soon to speak about a “reset” in Russian-American relations.
“This administration needs to be strengthened, because as long as we observe what is happening, it, of course, causes very great apprehension as to the viability of this administration. They’ve already begun to talk about the need to impeach President Trump,” the metropolitan said.
30 / 05 / 2017
