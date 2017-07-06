|
The photo that lost radio’s ‘Bible Answer Man’ thousands of listeners
Source: The Charlotte Observer
For nearly three decades, Hank Hanegraaff has been the “Bible Answer Man” to millions of evangelical Christians who tune in to his Charlotte-based radio program with questions – big and small – about Scripture.
“What does the Bible teach about debt?” they ask him. “When is divorce permissible?” And – the question that gets asked the most – “Why does God allow bad things to happen to good people?”
Two months ago, Hanegraaff, whose faith had long been focused on exploring the truth of a book, went through a different kind of religious experience. It was, he says, “one of the premiere moments in my life.”
On Palm Sunday, he and wife Kathy and two of their 12 children were “chrismated,” or confirmed, at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in southeast Charlotte. During the sacramental rite, a priest anointed them with oil and invoked the Holy Spirit.
And then ...
Read the rest here.
07 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
“I finally felt at Home in my Homeland” (+Video)
The Irish soldier who became an Orthodox priest
“I Ran Out of the catholic Church, Vowing Never to Return" (Includes Video)
Unfunny Baptism
Sergei Bednenko: “I realized that God was looking after me” (Includes Video)
Paralyzed iconographer Sergei Kozlov: “My disability is an invaluable gift from above”
“What kind of a Professor are you, if you don’t know the Lord’s Prayer?” (Includes Video)
A Calvinist Anglican Converts to Orthodoxy
“I understood that there was no Truth in what I was doing” (includes Video)
Did you really see God?
A Teenager’s Meeting With God
Keeping the light burning