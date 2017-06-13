|
Mobile chapel of St. Elijah consecrated for Belarusian soldiers
Moscow, June 13, 2017
The first mobile chapel in honor of the prophet St. Elijah was consecrated on June 7 for the soldiers of the 38th Division Assault Brigade in Brest, Belarus. The rite of consecration was celebrated by Archbishop John of Brest and Kobryn before the beginning of the international Belarusian-Russian-Serbian “Slavic Brotherhood 2017” tactical training, reports the site of the Brest Diocese.
His Eminence was assisted by a number of local clergy and chaplains, including Archpriest Vitaly Khonovets, the Chairman of the Department for Cooperation with Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Brest Diocese. After the service, Vladyka John stressed the importance of the emergence of the mobile chapels in the army “for the spiritual-moral nurturing of our soldiers and their valiant service to our Motherland.” He also expressed the desire to see more such chapels being constructed.
Following the archbishop’s homily, commander of special operations forces of Belarus Major-General Vadim Denisenko expressed his gratitude to the bishop for consecrating the chapel, assuring him that the church will be used properly, accompanying the troops on a number of exercises, which will, undoubtedly, bring spiritual benefit to the soldiers.
The day ended with the children’s choir of the St. Symeon Cathedral in Brest performing three song in Serbian, Belarusian, and Russian, which greatly pleased the foreign guests.
13 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Icon of St. Nicholas streaming myrrh in Dankov, Russia
Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life
There is growing interest in Martin Luther in the Orthodox Church says Ecumenical Patriarch
Greek hierarchs support Samos Island anesthesiologists who refuse to aid abortions
Jerusalem Patriarch calls all to unity, condemns schism in Ukraine
Pilgrims Begin the Velikoretsky Procession of the Cross
Uniates Attempt to Seize a Church of UOC-MP on Pentecost Sunday
Withered lilies bloom near a wonderworking icon of the Mother of God
Ontario passes law allowing authorities to take children from Christian homes
Antiochian Orthodox Institute holds PhD residency with Met. Hierotheos (Vlachos)
Colorado parish converts coffee kiosk into mobile chapel
Healing of Old Believer schism still far in the future—Met. Hilarion