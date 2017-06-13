<table id="art104276" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104276.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102670/267026.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Mobile chapel of St. Elijah consecrated for Belarusian soldiers</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The first mobile chapel in honor of the prophet St. Elijah was consecrated on June 7 for the soldiers of the 38th Division Assault Brigade in Brest, Belarus.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, June 13, 2017

The first mobile chapel in honor of the prophet St. Elijah was consecrated on June 7 for the soldiers of the 38th Division Assault Brigade in Brest, Belarus. The rite of consecration was celebrated by Archbishop John of Brest and Kobryn before the beginning of the international Belarusian-Russian-Serbian “Slavic Brotherhood 2017” tactical training, reports the site of the Brest Diocese.

His Eminence was assisted by a number of local clergy and chaplains, including Archpriest Vitaly Khonovets, the Chairman of the Department for Cooperation with Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Brest Diocese. After the service, Vladyka John stressed the importance of the emergence of the mobile chapels in the army “for the spiritual-moral nurturing of our soldiers and their valiant service to our Motherland.” He also expressed the desire to see more such chapels being constructed.

Following the archbishop’s homily, commander of special operations forces of Belarus Major-General Vadim Denisenko expressed his gratitude to the bishop for consecrating the chapel, assuring him that the church will be used properly, accompanying the troops on a number of exercises, which will, undoubtedly, bring spiritual benefit to the soldiers.

The day ended with the children’s choir of the St. Symeon Cathedral in Brest performing three song in Serbian, Belarusian, and Russian, which greatly pleased the foreign guests.