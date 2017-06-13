<table id="art104290" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104290.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102670/267065.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Rite of glorification of Serbian New Martyrs of Piva celebrated</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">On June 7, the feast of the Third Finding of the Head of St. John the Baptist, His Grace Bishop Joanikije of Budimlja and Nikšić celebrated the rite of glorification of the holy New Martyrs of Piva.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, June 13, 2017

On June 7, the feast of the Third Finding of the Head of St. John the Baptist, His Grace Bishop Joanikije of Budimlja and Nikšić celebrated the rite of glorification of the holy New Martyrs of Piva, reports the site of the Serbian Orthodox Church, with reference to the Budimlja and Nikšić diocesan site.

As previously reported, the Holy Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church resolved to canonize the Piva Martyrs at its session on May 14-24, establishing May 25/June 7 as the day of their commemoration. The Piva Martyrs includes 1,290 innocent people from various villages of the Piva region massacred from June 6 to 12, 1943 by the Nazi “Prinz Eugen Division.” 549 of those slaughtered were children and young people under 20 years old. In the village of Dola alone, 522 innocent people, including 109 children under the age of 15, were shot on June 7.

As the largest site of execution in the area, the village of Dola has become a place of universal remembrance for the Piva Martyrs.

The Divine Liturgy in the memorial church in the village of Dola, in the Piva region of Montenegro, was concelebrated by a great number of the clergy and hieromonks from the diocese, during which the Rite of Canonization of the Holy New Martyrs of Piva was celebrated. Descendants and relatives of the Piva Martyrs were in attendance to honor their beloved ones.

Bishop Joanikije addressed those gathered, referring to the site as the “Serbian Golgotha,” recalling the Lord’s words to the holy prophet Moses on Mt. Sinai to remove his sandals, for he stood on holy ground. The Church has lifted up the example of the Piva Martyrs, His Grace stated, because it has already felt the power of their intercession before the throne of God. Having shed their blood for their faith, for the Cross of Christ, they are “clothed in the grace of the Holy Spirit,” blessed to enter “eternal life in the arms of God, thus becoming our protectors,” the archpastor proclaimed.

The bishop expressed his pleasure that Dola has become a place of veneration and worship, and the desire that it become an ever more flourishing place of pilgrimage.

“God has received their sacrifices into His eternal memory,” Bishop Joanikije joyously proclaimed to the faithful gathered in honor of the New Martyrs of Piva.