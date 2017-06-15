|
Tbilisi plans to rename street after Romanian saint Constantine Brancoveanu
Moscow, June 15, 2017
His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church received His Excellency Mr. Ilia Giorgadze, the Georgian ambassador to Romania, at the patriarchal residence yesterday for a fraternal farewell visit. The two discussed continuing to strengthen ties between the two nations and their Orthodox Churches, including renaming a Tbilisi street after the great Romanian saint Constantine Brancoveanu, reports the Basilica News Agency.
The patriarch thanked the ambassador for his 5.5 years of dedicated support in consolidating ties between the Churches, especially in promoting pilgrimages in Georgia and Romania organized by the Romanian patriarchate’s Basilica Travel Agency. The primate bestowed the St. Anthimos the Ivirite Order for laymen upon Mr. Giorgadze in recognition of his service.
For his part, the ambassador promised His Beatitude to continue such activity even after leaving the post of Ambassador to Romania. In addition to continuing to develop international pilgrimages, theological education, media communications, and organizing exhibitions and other events, the dignitary stated, “We have concrete projects in the future, such as naming a street in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, with the name of the Holy Voivode Martyr Constantine Brancoveanu.”
The patriarch wished the ambassador a safe and joyous return home, taking note of the great faith of the Georgian people: “We have a special admiration for the faith of your people and your culture and we hope that you will continue to be an apostle of Georgian-Romanian friendship.”
