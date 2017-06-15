Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Tbilisi plans to rename street after Romanian saint Constantine Brancoveanu

Moscow, June 15, 2017

Photo: Basilica.ro Photo: Basilica.ro
    

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church received His Excellency Mr. Ilia Giorgadze, the Georgian ambassador to Romania, at the patriarchal residence yesterday for a fraternal farewell visit. The two discussed continuing to strengthen ties between the two nations and their Orthodox Churches, including renaming a Tbilisi street after the great Romanian saint Constantine Brancoveanu, reports the Basilica News Agency.

The patriarch thanked the ambassador for his 5.5 years of dedicated support in consolidating ties between the Churches, especially in promoting pilgrimages in Georgia and Romania organized by the Romanian patriarchate’s Basilica Travel Agency. The primate bestowed the St. Anthimos the Ivirite Order for laymen upon Mr. Giorgadze in recognition of his service.

For his part, the ambassador promised His Beatitude to continue such activity even after leaving the post of Ambassador to Romania. In addition to continuing to develop international pilgrimages, theological education, media communications, and organizing exhibitions and other events, the dignitary stated, “We have concrete projects in the future, such as naming a street in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, with the name of the Holy Voivode Martyr Constantine Brancoveanu.”

Photo: wikimedia.org Photo: wikimedia.org
St. Constantine Brancoveanu was the Prince of Wallachia between 1688 and 1714. He was a patron of culture, and under his rule, many Romanian, Greek, Bulgarian, Arabic, Turkish, and Georgian texts were printed on the new press in Bucharest. He was also involved in negotiating anti-Ottoman alliances, for which he was imprisoned in 1714 in Constantinople. He was tortured by the Ottomans, and eventually he and his four sons with the grand treasurer were all beheaded on August 16. They were all canonized in 1992.

The patriarch wished the ambassador a safe and joyous return home, taking note of the great faith of the Georgian people: “We have a special admiration for the faith of your people and your culture and we hope that you will continue to be an apostle of Georgian-Romanian friendship.”

15 / 06 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
UAE renames mosque for “Mary, Mother of Jesus”

Destruction of Orthodox holy sites continues in Albania

Metropolitan Onuphry urges Kiev to cancel gay pride parade

Orthodox pastors, theologians gather in Amsterdam to discuss their views on issues of sexuality

Pod of dolphins brings icon of Theotokos to shore in Sochi

All-Russian pilgrimage route to open for 100th anniversary of Royal Family’s martyrdom

Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church is most influential in Ukraine according to Ministry of Culture

Vladivostok monument to St. Tsar Nicholas II vandalized

Abbot Gregory of Dochariou: Orthodox Church receives no benefit from dialogues with heterodox

Rite of glorification of Serbian New Martyrs of Piva celebrated

First complete Bible published in Uzbek language

Mobile chapel of St. Elijah consecrated for Belarusian soldiers

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру