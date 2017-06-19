|
ROCOR Cathedral of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia consecrated in Munich
Moscow, June 19, 2017
The session of the Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, which took place last week in Munich, Germany, ended with the consecration of a new cathedral in honor of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia on Thursday, June 15, reports the site of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.
After completing its work on Wednesday, June 14, the members of the ROCOR Synod served a moleben at the grave of the holy Martyr Alexander (Schmorell) of Munich, who was canonized on the feast of the Holy New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in 2012. He was one of the activists of the anti-Fascist organization White Rose, and was put to death by the Hitlerites on July 13, 1943. They then moved to the new Munich cathedral to celebrate the All-Night Vigil, with the Divine Liturgy and consecration of the cathedral taking place the next day.
After the service, Metropolitan Onuphry congratulated the clergy and gathered parishioners with the joyous occasion. Gramotas of the ROCOR Holy Synod were awarded to Archbishop Mark of Berlin, the clergy and parishioners of the new cathedral, and the abbess and sisters of the convent near Munich.
As a sign of his blessing, Met. Onuphry gave the new cathedral an icon of Sts. Job and Amphilochius of Pochaev, reports the Information-Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. This gift is especially meaningful, as Holy Trinity Monastery in Jordanville, NY, the spiritual center of ROCOR, was revitalized in 1946 by monks of the St. Job of Pochaev Monastery in Ladomirová, Czechoslovakia, who brought the St. Job of Pochaev printing press with them after a brief stay in Munich.
After the Divine service the hierarchs, clergy, parishioners and guests had the opportunity to continue their fellowship with a luncheon prepared by the parishioners of the Novospassky Cathedral.
19 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Monument to 10th anniversary of MP-ROCOR reunion consecrated at Christ the Savior Cathedral
Icon missing for 100 years returns to Barabanovo church
British royal family invited to Ekaterinburg for centenary of Romanov martyrdom
Particle of St. Alexis Toth relics gifted to Khust Diocese of Ukrainian Church
Patriarch Kirill to consecrate monument to MP-ROCOR reunification at Christ the Savior Cathedral
PA’s Nativity of the Theotokos Monastery struck by lightning
Metropolis of Moldavia and Bukovina makes two proposals for canonization
Iraqi girl abducted by ISIS reunited with family after three years
Tbilisi plans to rename street after Romanian saint Constantine Brancoveanu
UAE renames mosque for “Mary, Mother of Jesus”
Destruction of Orthodox holy sites continues in Albania
Metropolitan Onuphry urges Kiev to cancel gay pride parade