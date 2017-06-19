<table id="art104516" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104516.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102676/267674.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">ROCOR Cathedral of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia consecrated in Munich</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The session of the Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, which took place last week in Munich, Germany, ended with the consecration of a new cathedral in honor of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia on Thursday, June 15.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, June 19, 2017

The session of the Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, which took place last week in Munich, Germany, ended with the consecration of a new cathedral in honor of the New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia on Thursday, June 15, reports the site of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.

After completing its work on Wednesday, June 14, the members of the ROCOR Synod served a moleben at the grave of the holy Martyr Alexander (Schmorell) of Munich, who was canonized on the feast of the Holy New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia in 2012. He was one of the activists of the anti-Fascist organization White Rose, and was put to death by the Hitlerites on July 13, 1943. They then moved to the new Munich cathedral to celebrate the All-Night Vigil, with the Divine Liturgy and consecration of the cathedral taking place the next day.

The consecration was led by His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphry of Kiev and All Ukraine, the First Hierarch of ROCOR His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of New York and Eastern America, and His Eminence Archbishop Mark of Berlin and Germany, and concelebrated by 16 other hierarchs from ROCOR and the Sister Churches of Romania, Serbia, and the Czech Lands and Slovakia, as well as His Grace Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk of the Russian Orthodox Church. The hierarchs were also joined by about 60 clergy from the German Diocese and other dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church, and representatives of other Local Churches.

After the service, Metropolitan Onuphry congratulated the clergy and gathered parishioners with the joyous occasion. Gramotas of the ROCOR Holy Synod were awarded to Archbishop Mark of Berlin, the clergy and parishioners of the new cathedral, and the abbess and sisters of the convent near Munich.

As a sign of his blessing, Met. Onuphry gave the new cathedral an icon of Sts. Job and Amphilochius of Pochaev, reports the Information-Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. This gift is especially meaningful, as Holy Trinity Monastery in Jordanville, NY, the spiritual center of ROCOR, was revitalized in 1946 by monks of the St. Job of Pochaev Monastery in Ladomirová, Czechoslovakia, who brought the St. Job of Pochaev printing press with them after a brief stay in Munich.

After the Divine service the hierarchs, clergy, parishioners and guests had the opportunity to continue their fellowship with a luncheon prepared by the parishioners of the Novospassky Cathedral.