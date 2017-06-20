|
VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart
June 20, 2017
Fr. Zacharias from Holy Momastery of John the Forerunner, Essex, England, speaks on the nature of what the Church Fathers call the spiritual heart, and on the means of uniting with God through His Name, His Word, and His Body in the holy Eucharist.
