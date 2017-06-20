Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart

Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

Source: Pemptousia

June 20, 2017

Fr. Zacharias from Holy Momastery of John the Forerunner, Essex, England, speaks on the nature of what the Church Fathers call the spiritual heart, and on the means of uniting with God through His Name, His Word, and His Body in the holy Eucharist.

Archimandrite Zacharias (Zacharou)

20 / 06 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
The Orthodox Church and the Non-Chalcedonians: Part 2 Deification: Pope Shenouda and Matthew the Poor

A Greatly Troubled Heart

The Orthodox Church and Non-Chalcedonians, Part One Christology/Ecclesiology

Filioquism is Arian Subordinationism Applied to the Spirit

The Recent History of Ecumenism and the Struggle for Orthodoxy (Part A)

On Pentecost: What Language Was Heard?

The 1st Ecumenical Council and Deuteronomy 6

Christ is Risen! Part 7b. The First Fruits of the Resurrection

Christ is Risen! Part 7a. Subtle Differences Between East and West

Christ is Risen! Part 6b. The Resurrection of the Body

Christ is Risen! Part 6a. Who was the first witness?

The Fall of Babylonian Civilization

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру