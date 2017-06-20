|
The Amsterdam Symposium: An Abuse of Authority?
June 19, 2017
The recent meeting in Amsterdam by various academics, one bishop, seminary faculty, priests and others (names listed below) to “to reflect on a wide range of matters concerning human sexuality” was ostensibly “not monolithic” in opinions about sexuality according to one participant. No doubt that is true given the range of participants but it is far from informative.
More instructive is that only a few of the participants have any substantive experience or training in pastoral theology. Why is this important? Because many of the ideas most likely bandied about in the symposium have grave pastoral ramifications. Ideas are one thing. The effects that the ideas have once they are adopted are another thing altogether.
So why did they meet? It’s a fair question to ask because some of the participants draw their ideas from the left wing of the dominant political culture rather than Orthodox tradition (more on this below). Secondly, since the participants listed the institutions with which they are affiliated, those institutions lent their authority to the symposium whether they intended to or not.
Academics are free to call any symposium they want to but are they are not free to invoke the imprimatur of the institutions they represent, particularly as an afterthought and especially when they lack expertise in the subjects discussed. They abuse their authority when they do.
Many of the academics are associated with St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVS). They include:
... Read the rest at American Orthodox Institute.
20 / 06 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
VIDEO: The Spiritual Heart
The Orthodox Church and the Non-Chalcedonians: Part 2 Deification: Pope Shenouda and Matthew the Poor
A Greatly Troubled Heart
The Orthodox Church and Non-Chalcedonians, Part One Christology/Ecclesiology
Filioquism is Arian Subordinationism Applied to the Spirit
The Recent History of Ecumenism and the Struggle for Orthodoxy (Part A)
On Pentecost: What Language Was Heard?
The 1st Ecumenical Council and Deuteronomy 6
Christ is Risen! Part 7b. The First Fruits of the Resurrection
Christ is Risen! Part 7a. Subtle Differences Between East and West
Christ is Risen! Part 6b. The Resurrection of the Body
Christ is Risen! Part 6a. Who was the first witness?