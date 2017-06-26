|
Patriarch of Alexandria congratulates Muslims with end of Ramadan
Moscow, June 26, 2017
His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria and All Africa has released a message to the nation’s Muslims in connection with the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, wishing them peace that can overcome the violence of Islamic terrorism.
Ramadan is a month-long Muslim commemoration of the supposed first revelations of the Koran to Mohammed. Throughout the month, Muslims fast from food and drink from dawn until sunset, enjoying whatever and as much as they want after sundown. Ramadan ran from Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 24 this year.
“On the completion of the holy month of Ramadan,” the primate writes in the message posted on the patriarchate’s site, “I wish to express my sincere and fraternal wishes to our blessed land of Egypt as well as to all Muslims in the broader region of the Middle East, with the hope that the peace of God, the common denominator of the value system of all religious traditions which have flourished in the region, to prevail against every attempt to deviate towards division and violence.”
The patriarch continues, lamenting the many instances of Islamic terrorism throughout the world this year, which increased during the month of Ramadan. “I pray ceaselessly to the God of Peace, of Love and of Reconciliation, that the vicious circle of violence will finally end,” His Beatitude writes, also adding the prayer that love will defeat “impassive polemical dialogues.”
Terrorists attacks in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, England, Australia, and France left hundreds dead just in the first weeks of the “holy month” this year.
Patriarch Theodoros ends his message with special festive greetings to President Abdel Fatah al Sisi of Egypt, praying that God will grant him strength to guide the country into progress and prosperity.
90% of Egyptians identify as Muslims, the majority being Sunni, with only 10% as professing Christians, with the Coptic church as the largest Christian community.
Why did he have to say anything. Do the muslims proclaim Christ is risen with him at Pascha. No. They never stop insulting Christ, do they. Someone ought to hand his all holiness wonderfulness or whatever other grandiose title he holds a copy of St John Damascene's Fount of Knowledge, which includes a polemic against islam which he calls an arian heresy, and forerunner of the antichrist. And yet we have patriarchs thinking that they will achieve some kind of brotherly love from the muslims through these niceties. All the while the muslims keep attacking the Copts in Egypt. Remember what happened on Easter. I am visiting Pafos at the minute and have been going to visit the catacombs near St Paul's Pillar. When you just think for a second what real Christians in days yore went through, and what we see now with our leadership, it really is just shameful and embarrassing.