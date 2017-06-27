|
Video Monologue: Monasteries in Relation to the World
Source: St. Elisabeth Convent
June 26, 2016
In this monologue, Archimandrite Joasaph (Peretyatko) speaks about the various roles of monasteries in modern settings, both within and outside cities, whose main role is the life of prayer.
27 / 06 / 2017
