In Memoriam: Protodeacon Gregory Hatrak
Source: Orthodox Church in America
July 1, 2017
Protodeacon Gregory Hatrak, 46, Director of Marketing and Operations for Saint Vladimir’s Seminary Press and Bookstore and former Bookstore Manager for Saint Tikhon’s Seminary and Monastery, unexpectedly fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Protodeacon Gregory is survived by his beloved wife, Matushka Robyn [Alexander], whom he married on October 19, 2008. He was ordained to the diaconate at his home parish, Saints Peter and Paul Church, Minersville, PA, on September 26, 2010. He was elevated to the dignity of Protodeacon on May 23, 2017. He is further survived by his parents, Archpriest Michael and Matushka Valeria Hatrak; his brother, Matthew Hatrak [Lori]; and his sister, Natalie Hatrak.
Additional information and service times will be posted as they become available.
May Protodeacon Gregory’s memory be eternal!
Also read the statements on the untimely passing of Protodeacon Gregory posted by St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, and by St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary.
