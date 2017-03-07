<table id="art104838" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104838.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102686/268609.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">In Memoriam: Protodeacon Gregory Hatrak</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Protodeacon Gregory Hatrak, 46, Director of Marketing and Operations for Saint VladimirвЂ™s Seminary Press and Bookstore and former Bookstore Manager for Saint TikhonвЂ™s Seminary and Monastery, unexpectedly fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2017.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Source: Orthodox Church in America

July 1, 2017

Protodeacon Gregory Hatrak, 46, Director of Marketing and Operations for Saint Vladimir’s Seminary Press and Bookstore and former Bookstore Manager for Saint Tikhon’s Seminary and Monastery, unexpectedly fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Protodeacon Gregory is survived by his beloved wife, Matushka Robyn [Alexander], whom he married on October 19, 2008. He was ordained to the diaconate at his home parish, Saints Peter and Paul Church, Minersville, PA, on September 26, 2010. He was elevated to the dignity of Protodeacon on May 23, 2017. He is further survived by his parents, Archpriest Michael and Matushka Valeria Hatrak; his brother, Matthew Hatrak [Lori]; and his sister, Natalie Hatrak.

Additional information and service times will be posted as they become available.

May Protodeacon Gregory’s memory be eternal!

***

Also read the statements on the untimely passing of Protodeacon Gregory posted by St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, and by St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary.