Moscow, July 3, 2017

Photo: The Union of Orthodox Journalists

At the end of July, 11 miraculous icons of the Theotokos will be gathered from all corners of Ukraine for the traditional moleben to be celebrated on Vladimir Hill in the capital city of Ukraine, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

From July 2, the icons will be taken to various dioceses of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be present at Divine Liturgies, akathists, and molebens to the Mother of God. All the icons are to arrive in Kiev by July 27, where the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphry will celebrate the annual moleben atop Vladimir Hill.

After the moleben, the sacred icons will be carried in a cross procession to the Kiev Caves Lavra, where a festive All-Night Vigil will be served, with the solemn Divine Liturgy on the following day.

The gathering of icons will include both ancient miraculous images, and more recently-revealed icons. The ancient icons include the Pochaev (Pochaev Lavra), Svyatogorsk (Svyatogorsk Lavra), Zimnensky (Zimnensky Monastery, Volyn Region), Kasperovskaya (Dormition Cathedral, Odessa), and Akhtirskaya (Holy Protection Church, Okhtyrka, Sumy Region) Mother of God icons.

The newer miraculous icons include the Boyani (Boyani Monastery, Chernivtsi Region), Radomyshl (Iveron) (St. Nicholas Church, Radomyshl, Zhytomyr Region), Kiev Brotherhood (Kiev Caves Lavra), Vladimir-Tithes (Tithes Monastery, Kiev), and the Look Upon the Humility (Entrance of the Theotokos Monastery, Kiev) Mother of God icons, as well as the Icon-Not-Made-By-Hands from the Boris and Gleb Monastery, Kharkov Region.

The month-long event is especially dedicated to praying for peace in Ukraine.