Moscow, July 3, 2017

The ninth annual pilgrimage to the holy places of Russia will take place this year July 8—July 25 under the guidance of His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion, first hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.

This year's pilgrimage includes visits to the churches and cathedrals, monasteries, and holy relics of Moscow, Optina, Ryazan, Vysha, Diveyevo, Murom, Pereyaslavl-Zalessky, Godenovo, Sergiev Posad, Simferopol, Bakhchisarai, Sebastopol, Yalta, and Alupka, and offers a unique opportunity to experience both famous and lesser-known aspects of Russian Church history, spirituality, tradition, and culture.

Participants will have the opportunity to celebrate in holy Russia the feasts of the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God, St. Ambrose of Optina, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Philip the Metropolitan of Moscow, the Royal Marytrs, and St. Sergius of Radonezh.

Every day will begin and end with prayers with His Eminence and the faithful pilgrims, as well as several other opportunities to attend the Divine services in churches and monasteries throughout Russia.

The eighteen day pilgrimage costs $2800 per person in addition to airfare. For more details and contact information click here.