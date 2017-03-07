Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Pilgrimage to the Holy Places of Russia with His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia

Moscow, July 3, 2017

Photo: Pravoslavie.ru Photo: Pravoslavie.ru
    

The ninth annual pilgrimage to the holy places of Russia will take place this year July 8—July 25 under the guidance of His Eminence Metropolitan Hilarion, first hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia.

This year's pilgrimage includes visits to the churches and cathedrals, monasteries, and holy relics of Moscow, Optina, Ryazan, Vysha, Diveyevo, Murom, Pereyaslavl-Zalessky, Godenovo, Sergiev Posad, Simferopol, Bakhchisarai, Sebastopol, Yalta, and Alupka, and offers a unique opportunity to experience both famous and lesser-known aspects of Russian Church history, spirituality, tradition, and culture.

Participants will have the opportunity to celebrate in holy Russia the feasts of the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God, St. Ambrose of Optina, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Philip the Metropolitan of Moscow, the Royal Marytrs, and St. Sergius of Radonezh.

Every day will begin and end with prayers with His Eminence and the faithful pilgrims, as well as several other opportunities to attend the Divine services in churches and monasteries throughout Russia.

The eighteen day pilgrimage costs $2800 per person in addition to airfare. For more details and contact information click here.

03 / 07 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Examiner of possible Romanov “Ekaterinburg remains” says there is evidence of them belonging to royal family

Ecumenical Patriarch urges Ukrainians to unity and peace

Annual moleben in Kiev to take place with 11 wonderworking icons

Serbian patriarch calls on faithful not to leave Kosovo at Vidovdan Liturgy (+ VIDEO)

Greek villager builds chapel of St. Paisios inside oak tree

Only the Orthodox Church can be called apostolic—Met. of Nikaia

Valaam Monastery breeding peacocks

More than 14,500 rare manuscripts available on site of Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra

Ancient Orthodox church discovered on Holy Island of Lindisfarne

Archbishop Simon of Łódź and Poznań reposes in the Lord

23-foot monument to St. Elizabeth the New Martyr consecrated in Alapaevsk

St. Petersburg Theological Academy given icon of its holy graduate—St. Mardarije

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру