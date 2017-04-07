|
Slavic-Korean spiritual-educational center to be built in Moscow
Moscow, July 3, 2017
With the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, a Slavic-Korean spiritual-educational center will be built in Moscow, reports the site of the Moscow Diocese. A spot in southwest Moscow has been allocated to the Zaikonospassy Monastery for the construction of the center.
Preparation for construction began on June 12, with new gates being installed and painted. The plot was also weeded and cleared of debris.
The first moleben was held at the site on June 17, celebrated by Fr. Alexander Son. The designing of the center is currently underway, with a temporary chapel to be built on the site in the near future.
In 2001, with the blessing of the ever-memorable Archimandrite Peter (Afanaseva), the Slavic-Korean Orthodox Society was founded at the patriarchal podvoriye of the Church of the Image-Not-Made-By-Hands, which is now the Zaikonospassky Monastery.
A large conference, Koreans and Orthodoxy, was organized in the spring of 2014 with the help of Zaikonospassky Monastery. The event was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Koreans’ settlement in Russia, and included a round table with the heads of regional branches of the Association of Koreans which adopted a resolution on starting a project for the development of regional missions in Russia.
In 2016, the Moscow government transferred a plot of land near the Slavic-Korean cultural center to Zaikonospassky Monastery to be leased for free. The spiritual-educational center with a church dedicated to St. Innocent of Moscow will be built on this plot with the blessing of Pat. Kirill.
