(VIDEO) Abbot Damascene: My Relationship With Father Seraphim Rose
Source: Pemptousia
June 30, 2017
In this video, Abbot Damascene recounts how he met Fr. Seraphim Rose and the spiritual advice he received from him until Fr. Seraphim's untimely death, as well as the veneration of Fr. Seraphim by pilgrims from around the world, and he recounts a miraculous appearance of Fr. Seraphim that led to a Pentecostal man converting to Orthodoxy and eventually becoming a priest.
