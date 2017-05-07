Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Metropolitan of Spain celebrates St. John Maximovitch in Greek Monastery of St. Nektarios

Moscow, July 5, 2017

Photo: ortodoxia.info
    

The feast of St. John Maximovitch was festively celebrated on July 1 and 2 at the Holy Monastery of Sts. Nektarios and Fanourios in Trikorfo, Fokidos, Greece, with the participation of Metropolitan Polycarpos of Spain and Portugal, reports ortodoxia.info.

Photo: ortodoxia.info
    

Vespers for the feast was celebrated on the evening of July 1 by the priests of Holy Metropolis of Fokidos, with the Divine Liturgy the next day celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan Polycarpos of Spain and Portugal (Ecumenical Patriarchate). Also serving were the founder and spiritual father of the Peloponnesian monastery Elder Nektarios (Moulatsiotis) and the hieromonks of the monastery.

Photo: ortodoxia.info
    

Met. Polycarpos attends the feast of St. John Maximovitch at the Triforko monastery ever year in commemoration of the fact that during his lifetime St. John had ordained a priest to serve in the Metropolis of Spain.

Photo: ortodoxia.info
    

The faithful attending the celebrations to commemorate St. John had the blessing of venerating his cassock, which is kept at the monastery, as well as other relics of the saint.

***

The Monasteyr of Sts. Nektarios and Fanourios was founded in 1991 by the monastery’s elder, Hieromonk Nektarios (Moulatsiotis) on a hillside before the village of Trikorfo in the Peloponnese. The monastery currently houses 16 nuns who labor in a variety of obediences, including iconography, sewing and embroidery, incense, candle making, prayer rope, cheese making, olive harvesting, vegetable farming, beekeeping, and publishing, among others.

05 / 07 / 2017

