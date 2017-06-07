<table id="art104932" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104932.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102688/268873.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Romanian Orthodox Church accepts proposal to canonize iconographer monk Paphnutius</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">A working session of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church was held on July 4-5, under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, in which a number of decisions were made, including accepting the proposal to canonize Monk Paphnutius (Parnu) the iconographer.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Bucharest, July 6, 2017

A working session of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church was held on July 4-5, under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, in which a number of decisions were made, including accepting the proposal to canonize Monk Paphnutius (Parnu) the iconographer, reports doxologia.ro.

As previously reported, a meeting of the Synod of the Metropolis of Muntenia and Dobrudja was held in late May, at which a number of documents were adopted in view of the future glorification of Monk Paphnutius (1657-1735). The metropolis’ request was approved at this latest session of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Church. The official proclamation will take place on August 6, with St. Paphnutius being celebrated annually the following day, August 7.

The Synod also approved the inclusion of St. Porphyrios the Kavoskalyvite into the Church’s calendar on December 2, as well as his troparion, kontakion, Synaxarion, and icon.

A number of liturgical texts were also approved at the Synod’s meeting, including the Akathist to Hieromartyr Irenaeus, bishop of Sirmium (April 6), the service and Akathist to the holy martyrs Pasikrates and Valentin from Durostorum (April 24), and the Akathist to St. Anthony of Iezerul-Vilcea Skete (November 23).

The year 2019 was also declared to be within the Romanian Patriarchate “The Solemn Year of the Romanian Village” and “The Memorial Year of Patriarchs Nikodim Munteanu and Iustin Moisescu and of the the Translators of Church Books.”

Additionally, the Synod stated that it is necessary in today’s atmosphere of secularization to renew the spiritual and moral life of parish and monastery clergy of all ranks, as well as the loyal believers in the parishes and all Church institutions. In this respect, the metropolitan synods of the Romanian Patriarchate will periodically analyze the discipline of the clergy and the laity and propose concrete solutions to the Holy Synod for the promotion of spiritual life.

***

The iconophgaer Parnu Mutu (1657-1735) was a representative of the so-called Brâncovenesc style which prevailed in Romanian iconography in the end of the seventeenth and first half of the eighteenth centuries. He was the sixth son of an Orthodox priest, Jan Parvesku. He began working as an artist-iconographer from the age of twelve. After the death of his wife he was tonsured as a monk, taking the name Paphnutius.

“His designation as ‘Mute’ does not mean that he was truly quiet by character, but that his life was always adorned with prayer and silence,” said Patriarch Daniel, emphasizing the particularity of St. Paphnutius’ monastic labors.