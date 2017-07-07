<table id="art104995" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/104995.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102690/269023.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Ancient Faith Radio removing Sr. Vassa content following her controversial advice to mother of homosexual teenager</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Ancient Faith Radio (AFR) is currently in the process of removing its content from Sr. Vassa (Larin), the popular but controversial monastic podcaster known especially for her show вЂњCoffee with Sr. Vassa.вЂќ As attested to by another AFR contributor Fr. Thomas Soroka, this move was prompted by Sr. VassaвЂ™s publication and distribution of an email in response to a request for вЂњinsightвЂќ from the mother of a 14-year-old boy who recently told his parents he was a homosexual, in which the riassaphore nun admittedly contradicts Church teaching.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Chesterton, Ind., July 7, 2017

Ancient Faith Radio (AFR) is currently in the process of removing its content from Sr. Vassa (Larin), the popular but controversial monastic podcaster known especially for her show “Coffee with Sr. Vassa.” As attested to by another AFR contributor Fr. Thomas Soroka, this move was prompted by Sr. Vassa’s publication and distribution of an email in response to a request for “insight” from the mother of a 14-year-old boy who recently told his parents he was a homosexual, in which the riassaphore nun admittedly contradicts Church teaching.

Sr. Vassa’s answer went out to her subscribers in her daily emails, and was also published on her personal Facebook page, although the post has since been removed. However, the email has been posted and can still be read on other user’s Facebook pages.

The mother of the teenager writes to Sr. Vassa that she and her husband are showing their son unconditional support, but that she is not sure how his homosexual inclination will fit into their Byzantine Catholic faith, explaining that she is not comfortable revealing the situation to her priest. “What happens as he gets older and possibly wants to date?” the mother asks, explaining, “I want to do what is best for my child and have realized this may involve finding a faith community that would be more accepting of my son.”

Sr. Vassa’s controversial answer which has prompted AFR to remove her content from its site begins, “I can’t reply to your question officially, but will reply to it personally. Because my personal opinion is not line with some official pronouncements of my Church.” Although she asks the mother to “just accept it as [her] personal opinion,” she then spread the email publicly.

She applauds the parents’ attempt at unconditional love, noting that none of us wholly fulfill the Gospel commands, and that many of us have our own sexual sins. Sr. Vassa does rightly note that to actively live a homosexual lifestyle is a sin, however many have noted that she seemingly downplays this truth by following it with, “But there are so many other things, which we tolerate in ourselves as ‘only human.’” As the homosexual inclination is most often not a conscious “choice,” but is formed in children from 3-4 years old, according to scientific studies, Sr. Vassa writes that there is therefore less culpability for homosexual sins than for many other sins, arguing that most people have a double standard about homosexuality.

Sr. Vassa correctly noted that her publicly-spread opinions contradict Church teachings, as evidenced by St. John Chrysostom’s words on the sin of homosexuality in his fourth homily on the book of Romans:



All passions are dishonorable, for the soul is even more prejudiced and degraded by sin than is the body by disease; but the worst of all passions is lust between men…. The sins against nature are more difficult and less rewarding, since true pleasure is only the one according to nature. But when God abandons a man, everything is turned upside down! Therefore, not only are their passions [of the homosexuals] satanic, but their lives are diabolic….. So I say to you that these are even worse than murderers, and that it would be better to die than to live in such dishonor. A murderer only separates the soul from the body, whereas these destroy the soul inside the body….. There is nothing, absolutely nothing more mad or damaging than this perversity.

Particularly controversial is Sr. Vassa’s ensuing advice that the parents should allow their son to date boys at home, although she had already stated that to do so would be sinful. As he most likely will not commit himself to celibacy, she writes, “I would say, late him ‘date’ in the daylight, with your knowledge, so he’s not chased into some kind of underground, of illicit hook-ups in certain kinds of pubs of bars.” She reasons that to invite her son’s boyfriends to the house would in some way not be an encouragement to indulge in his homosexual inclination.

Regarding the mother’s question about their church community, Sr. Vassa advises the child to either “suck it up” and be the odd man out, even if it means to be denied Holy Communion, or to find a more accepting parish. In a passage that has proved particularly controversial, Sr. Vassa compared the heroic ascetic struggle for repentance of the great St. Mary of Egypt to that of a homosexual who would be penanced with a denial of Communion for choosing to live a homosexual lifestyle. “Your sons’ humble presence in your parish could benefit both him and others, in unexpected ways. Just like the story of Mary of Egypt has been beneficial to all of us, even though she had no Holy Communion for over 40 years,” she writes.

Note that Sr. Vassa nowhere speaks of the healing grace given to the repentant in the Orthodox Church.

The “Coffee with Sr. Vassa” host’s controversial email and post caused an immediate response on social media. Many have written that their comments were removed from the post and they were blocked from Sr. Vassa’s account for posting comments that disagreed with her advice.

It was then noticed that Sr. Vassa’s name no longer appears in the list of authors on AFR, her blog no longer appears in the blog list, and searches for her name or blog bring up no results. Sr. Vassa hosted her podcast on AFR from October 2013-February 2016, before moving to a subscription service at Patreon, although AFR had kept her name and blog in its lists until this past week.

Fr. Thomas Soroka, the host of the “Sermons at St. Nicholas” and “The Path” AFR podcasts, has stated that he contacted AFR and received confirmation that her name and blog title were removed “in direct response to recent events.” Although her archived material can still be found on the site for now, Fr. Thomas further comments that “It's been absolutely confirmed that *all content* is being removed.”

***

From the “Coffee with Sister Vassa” website:

Sr. Dr. Vassa Larin (born Varvara Georgievna Larina, December 11, 1970 in Nyack, New York, United States) is a Russian Orthodox riassaphore nun, the host of the popular show “Coffee with Sr. Vassa,” author of many scholarly articles and a monograph on Byzantine liturgy and theology, and outspoken public intellectual on current issues of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR).

She recently taught Liturgical Studies at the Catholic Theological Faculty of the University of Vienna in Austria for 7 years. Sr. Dr. Vassa Larin is a member of two Commissions of the Inter-Council Presence of the Russian Orthodox Church: the Commission on “Liturgy and Church Art,” and the Commission for “Canon Law.”