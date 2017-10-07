<table id="art105044" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105044.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102691/269173.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Athonite abbot to participate in consecration of EkaterinburgвЂ™s Kazan church</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The visit is scheduled for July 21, the feast of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. Archimandrite Alexios, marking 50 years as abbot this year, will arrive with brothers of Xenophontos Monastery to take part in the service of consecration of the Kazan Church in the Khimmash district.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Ekaterinburg, July 10, 2017

Archimandrite Alexios, abbot of the Athonite Xenophontos Monastery, will participate in the consecration of the Kazan Church in Ekaterinburg in July, reports oblgazeta.ru. The pending visit was announced by Metropolitan Kirill of Ekaterinburg and Verkhotursk on June 18, the feast of All Saints Who Have Shone Forth in the Russian Land.

The visit is scheduled for July 21, the feast of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God. Archimandrite Alexios, marking 50 years as abbot this year, will arrive with brothers of Xenophontos Monastery to take part in the service of consecration of the Kazan Church in the Khimmash district.

A copy of a miraculous icon of the holy martyr St. George, whose relics are in Xenophontos Monastery, will be brought to the Church on the Blood in Ekaterinburg in the night of July 23. The Athonite monks will celebrate the All-Night Vigil on Saturday night, followed by the Divine Liturgy.

“This is a connection of our city, our Church, our little Ekaterinburg, with the great Athonite land, with the great Athonite monasteries and their people, who today are spirit-bearing of our modern times and modern world,” emphasized Met. Kirill.

Met. Kirill previously made a pilgrimage to Mt. Athos, where he visited Xenophontos, Vatopaidi, and the Russian St. Panteleimon Monasteries.