Valaam, July 13, 2017

With the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, a monument to the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Great Prince Vladimir, the Baptizer of Russia has been installed on Valaam Island, reports Russian Gazette

The installation of the monument was initiated by the head of the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation and the head of a large air-craft company from Zaporozhye, Ukraine. They have worked together in the past to install a monument to St. Andrew four years ago, and a monument to the Most Holy Theotokos last year on the territory of the Valaam Monastery.

The bronze monument to St. Vladimir was made in the workshop of the famous sculptor Andrei Klykova and installed on a granite pedestal.

As the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the St. Andrew Foundation Vladimir Yakunin emphasized, “The foundation’s projects are aimed at preserving and strengthening our great civilizational heritage, which includes the peoples of Russia and Ukraine. Our joint venture—the opening of the monument to Prince Vladimir, the Baptizer of Rus’—symbolizes our good will towards living in peace and harmony.”

The installation of the monument took place on the day of the first monks of Valaam Sts. Sergius and Herman, who are celebrated on July 10.