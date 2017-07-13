<table id="art105126" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105126.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102695/269526.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Advertising abortion and IVF banned in Azerbaijan</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the law вЂњOn the Protection of the Health of the Population,вЂќ stipulating the prohibition of advertisements on abortion and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).</a></span></td></tr></table>

Baku, July 13, 2017

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the law “On the Protection of the Health of the Population,” stipulating the prohibition of advertisements on abortion and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), reports Interfax-Religion.

The text of the amendments was published on the website of the president on Thursday.

The document notes that the government’s role in health care for mothers and children is constantly in the spotlight, and that there have been significant improvements in recent years, including equipping regional prenatal care centers with modern equipment. As a result, maternal mortality rates have decreased from 34.2 per 1,000 in 2006 to 14.5 in 2013, and infant mortality rates from 11.9 to 10.8. However, as the document notes, there is much yet to do in the area of mothers’ and children’s health.

According to the amendments, a point was included in article 11 of the law, prohibiting the advertising of medical services providing abortion and IVF.

Amendments introduced into the law allow the advertising of over-the-counter medicines, medical equipment, treatment methods, prophylactics, diagnostics, and rehabilitation permitted by the appropriate executive authorities.

Requirements for advertising medicines, equipment and medical supplies, and medical services are defined by the laws “On Advertising” and “On Medicines.”