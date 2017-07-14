<table id="art105142" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105142.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102696/269601.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Book of Daniel published in Adyghe language</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The academic-research Institute for Bible Translation has published the Old Testament Book of Daniel in the Adyghe language.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Maykop, Adygea Republic, Russia, July 14, 2017

The academic-research Institute for Bible Translation has published the Old Testament Book of Daniel in the Adyghe language, reports patriarchia.ru. Adyghe, also known as West Circassian, is one of two official languages of the Russian Republic of Adygea in southern Russia. There are about 300,000 speakers of the language worldwide.

This is the twelfth book of the institute’s project to translate the Old Testament into Adyghe which began in 2002. The translation, made by Adyghe writer and journalist Sanyat Gutova, was collated with the Hebrew and Aramaic text sources and carefully edited. 1,000 copies of the book, which highly qualified specialists worked on for three years, have been published.

Eight color illustrations were made by Adygea artist Irina Kerefova (Baranova) which were also examined for accuracy and tested by readers. Difficult words are explained in footnotes, and the book contains a glossary and maps. An audio recording of the translation has also been produced, which is included with the book.

Sanyat Gutova took part in the presentation in Maykop on July 1, along with other project staff, and representatives of public, cultural, scientific, and religious organizations of the Republic of Adygea.

With the blessing of Archbishop Tikhon of Maykop and Adyghe, member of the diocesan Department for cooperation with legislative and executive authorities and public relations, and member of the Writers’ Union of Russia Oleg Seledtsov took part in the presentation.

“A very important and necessary work was done—a rather difficult book of the Bible—the book of the Prophet Daniel—was translated,” the speaker noted. “What a colossal work to find an Adyghe equivalent for phrases such as ‘Ancient of Days’… and to convey the original meaning to the reader!” In conclusion, he thanked the Institute for Bible Translation for allowing all previous Adyghe publications to be made available on the Adygea Diocese website.