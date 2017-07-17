<table id="art105180" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105180.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102697/269732.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Relics of St. Herodion of Iloezersk believed to have been found near Vologda</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">It is believed that the relics of St. Herodion (Irodion) of Iloezersk have been discovered in the Vologda region, near the village of Popovo, during excavations at the Church of Nativity of the Theotokos.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Popovo, Vologda, July 17, 2017

It is believed that the relics of St. Herodion (Irodion) of Iloezersk have been discovered in the Vologda region, near the village of Popovo, during excavations at the Church of Nativity of the Theotokos, reports Tsargrad.

Archaeological work was conducted for more than a month at the request of the Cherepovets and BIlozersk Diocese. According to the local newspaper “Belozerye,” excavations were conducted at the place indicated in The Life of the Monk Irodion.

The discovered items have been transferred to Cherepovets for examination, to determine if they are truly St. Herodion’s relics.

***

Photo: Anna Rudakova. vologdaregion.ru

The life of St. Herodion, abbot of Iloezersk (from the Orthodox Church in America)

St. Herodion of Iloezersk (Elias Lake) and Novgorod, was a disciple of St. Cornelius of Komel (May 19, 1537). After the death of his mentor, he settled at Elias Lake, 20 kilometers from White Lake, and there on a peninsula he built himself a cell and established a church in honor of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos, marking the beginning of the Elias Lake Ozadsk monastery.

The monk was strict at fasting, he spent the nights at prayer and he received the Holy Mysteries every Saturday. An angel told the monk of his approaching end. He died as a schemamonk on September 28, 1541 and was buried in the chapel he had built.

The first icon of St. Herodion was painted after his appearance to a certain Sophonios. Sophonios impiously thrust his staff into the grave of St. Herodion and was struck blind, but after praying to the saint, he recovered his sight.

A short Life of St. Herodion was written by Archimandrite Metrophanes of White Lake monastery, who in 1653, with the blessing of Metropolitan (afterwards Patriarch) Nikon, witnessed a miracle worked from the relics of St. Herodion. Then an annual commemoration of the saint was established. At the place of the chapel of St. Herodion a church was built in honor of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos together with a chapel dedicated to St. Herodion of Elias Lake.