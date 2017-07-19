Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
St. Sergius hears our prayers, but don’t demand their immediate fulfillment—Pat. Kirill

Sergiev Posad, July 19, 2017

Photo: Foma.ru Photo: Foma.ru
    

St. Sergius of Radonezh hears the prayers of all who turn to him, but we must not demand that our requests be fulfilled immediately, said His Holiness Patriarch Kirill during the Divine Liturgy at the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra yesterday in honor of Uncovering of the Relics of St. Sergius of Radonezh.

Addressing the gathered faithful at the lavra on July 8, the primate noted that on that day, in the monastery there were “no strangers; here everyone prays, everyone makes up the one Orthodox community of worshipers, coming with faith and hope to the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra,” reports patriarchia.ru

“And, of course, St. Sergius hears our prayers. Don’t demand that your prayers be fulfilled immediately—it does not usually happen that way,” His Holiness emphasized, although, of course, “there are many examples of how terminally ill people soon received complete healing.”

“But when we come with our problems in life, do not think that everything will be changed in the blink of an eye. The holy God-pleasers, to whom we turn, undoubtedly hear our prayer, if it is sincere and heartfelt, if it is said with faith, but they answer when it is necessary and helpful for us,” the patriarch added.

Over time, as Pat. Kirill noted, “suddenly something happens, and you cannot understand how circumstances developed, how that which you wanted to happen happened without your direct involvement.”

“In such a moment, you must remember those whom you prayed to receive what you asked. After all, Heaven is not closed, God hears us, the holy saints who stand before Him hear us,” said His Holiness, adding that such events are a sign of “strong, vivid spiritual experience, which people bring to large pilgrimages and which causes them to stand for many hours in the heat, and in the icy cold, and in the pouring rain, not at all bothered by the outward unpleasant conditions.”

19 / 07 / 2017

