St. Petersburg, July 24, 2017

1,807,600 pilgrims venerated the holy hierarch in Moscow from May 21 to July 12, thus more than 2 million have venerated St. Nicholas in Russia so far. The relics were brought from Moscow to St. Petersburg on July 13 and placed in the Holy Trinity Cathedral at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra, where they will remain until July 28.

According to the City committee for press and cooperation with the media, 39,800 faithful came just on July 23, including 5,100 who went through the line especially for the disabled and pregnant and veterans of World War II and the Leningrad blockade. The waiting time is currently four hours.

Organized pilgrimages are continuing to arrive from various regions of Russia and from foreign countries. 13 buses from Northwest Russia and Estonia arrived on July 23, with buses from Karelia, Novgorod, Pskov, Ostrov, and other regions of Russia and Belarus expected today.