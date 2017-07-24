|
340,000 venerate relics of St. Nicholas in St. Petersburg already
St. Petersburg, July 24, 2017
More than 340,000 pilgrims have made their way to St. Petersburg to venerate the relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in the twelve days since they arrived from Moscow, reports RIA-Novosti.
1,807,600 pilgrims venerated the holy hierarch in Moscow from May 21 to July 12, thus more than 2 million have venerated St. Nicholas in Russia so far. The relics were brought from Moscow to St. Petersburg on July 13 and placed in the Holy Trinity Cathedral at the St. Alexander Nevsky Lavra, where they will remain until July 28.
According to the City committee for press and cooperation with the media, 39,800 faithful came just on July 23, including 5,100 who went through the line especially for the disabled and pregnant and veterans of World War II and the Leningrad blockade. The waiting time is currently four hours.
Organized pilgrimages are continuing to arrive from various regions of Russia and from foreign countries. 13 buses from Northwest Russia and Estonia arrived on July 23, with buses from Karelia, Novgorod, Pskov, Ostrov, and other regions of Russia and Belarus expected today.
24 / 07 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Hungary allocates $1.7 million to restore Lebanese churches
New Orthodox documentary examines phenomenon of religious “Nones”
Hierarchs of Local Orthodox Churches express support for canonical Ukrainian Church
France currently home to 500-700,000 Orthodox Christians and growing
Muslim refugees on island of Lesbos terrifying and driving out Christians
Pochaev Lavra in Ukraine prays for salvation of Russia and restoration of monarchy
New church of St. Paisios the Athonite consecrated in Syria
3D panoramas of Russian holy places available online
ROCOR Holy Synod instructs faithful to disregard “pastorally harmful” statements from Sr. Vassa
Russian Supreme Court upholds liquidation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, EU issues rebuke
St. Sergius hears our prayers, but don’t demand their immediate fulfillment—Pat. Kirill
Large-scale search for missing Mother Elizabeth discontinued