Nashville, July 24, 2017

​

PRESS RELEASE—Aspiration Studios has announced the newest title they will bring exclusively to churches and various non-theatrical venues late this summer. BECOMING TRULY HUMAN, the first feature film about America’s religiously unaffiliated, will be programmed in venues beginning August 22, 2017.

BECOMING TRULY HUMAN is a documentary that looks at the rise of the “Nones” (those who check “none of the above” on religion surveys). Multiple research groups report that this group has risen from roughly 6% of the U.S. population in the 1990s to 25% as of 2015. To date, little research exists on this growing demographic.

The film offers a cinematic portrait of eight “Nones,” each of whom shares his or her journey from religious affiliation to religious non-affiliation. The film hears from each individually and as a group, as they share their respective views about religion, the world, God, the afterlife, and much more. Woven throughout, one None, Basil, shares how his quest for spiritual wholeness ultimately led him from religious non-affiliation to something else entirely.

“Our research has found that because ‘Nones’ are outside of religious circles, they rarely voice their thoughts on religion or even have the opportunity to do so,” said Nathan Jacobs, writer and director of BECOMING TRULY HUMAN. “It’s a powerful experience for these ‘Nones’ to hear what others are thinking and know they are not alone.”

The film will be released in churches and alternative venues through TheatriCast, the demand-driven distribution initiative from Aspiration Studios. Freestyle Digital Media will handle the digital release of the film, which is timed to later in 2017.

For more information on the film and how to arrange a viewing in your area, visit the Becoming Truly Human website and Facebook page.

***

Aspiration Studios are producers of marketing and distribution for smart, spiritually-provocative, and socially-conscious content that resonates with aspirational audiences. Aspiration Studios is based in Nashville—one of the fastest growing creative and media centers in the U.S.—which reflects the emerging cultural, spiritual, and lifestyle trends of audiences across the country and around the globe. TheatriCast is Aspiration’s alternative distribution unit, creating nationwide experiences in theaters and other venues that eventize content, socialize causes, and mobilize audiences. For more info, visit: www.theatricast.com.