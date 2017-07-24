Paul Gilbert

Source: Royal Russia

July 22, 2017

A new 3-dimensional computer mock-up on a 50-inch screen of the Ipatiev House has been developed by the staff of the Sverdlovsk regional local history museum in Ekaterinburg. Emperor Nicholas II and his family lived out their final 78 days in the Ipatiev House, as captives of the Bolsheviks after the revolutions of 1917.

The house has been carefully brought back to life in minute detail based on historic photographs, taken before the building was destroyed. The new technology allows users to see where the Imperial family lived as well as the room in which they were murdered.

It was in the cellar of the Ipatiev House where Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra Feodorovna, their five children, and four faithful retainers were murdered on the night of 16/17 July 1918.

The video is the only way people can get a glimpse of one of the darkest pages in 20th century Russian history due to the house being razed in 1977.

... Read the rest at Royal Russia.