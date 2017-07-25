<table id="art105342" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105342.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102702/270207.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Day of Baptism of RusвЂ™ to be celebrated with wave of bell ringing throughout Russia and abroad</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">July 28, 2017, the day of the Baptism of RusвЂ™, when the Church celebrates the memory of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Great Prince Vladimir, will be celebrated with a wave of bell ringing in churches and monasteries throughout Russia and abroad.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, July 25, 2017

July 28, 2017, the day of the Baptism of Rus’, when the Church celebrates the memory of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Great Prince Vladimir, will be celebrated with a wave of bell ringing in churches and monasteries throughout Russia and abroad.

At noon local time, by the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, bells will ring out in every church and monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church as part of the “Glory to Thee, O God!” event, reports patriarchia.ru. All parishes of the Eastern American Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia are also encouraged to participate in the event, with the blessing of His Grace Bishop Nicholas of Manhattan, reports the diocesan site.

A 30-minute broadcast of the bell ringing at St. Alexander Nevsky Diocesan Center in Howell, NJ will also be broadcast on the diocesan Facebook page, beginning at noon on July 28.

The first unison bell ringing, with Orthodox churches and monasteries in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan participating, took place in 2012.