<table id="art105380" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105380.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102703/270307.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Atheists drop from 26 to 13% in Russia in 3 years</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The percentage of Russians identifying themselves as atheists has fallen from 26 to 13% in the past three years, while those identifying themselves as вЂњreligious peopleвЂќ has risen from 35 to 53%.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Moscow, July 26, 2017

The percentage of Russians identifying themselves as atheists has fallen from 26 to 13% in the past three years, while those identifying themselves as “religious people” has risen from 35 to 53%, according to new research from the Moscow-based Levada Analytical Center.

The survey was conducted June 23-26 with a sample of 1,600 urban and rural 18-years and older Russians in 137 localities of the country’s 48 regions.

Christianity remains the dominant religion in Russia, and the vast majority of Russians—92-93%—have respect and goodwill for Orthodox Christians in the country. Only 1% expressed a dislike for Orthodox Christians. These results are only slightly different than those of December 2013. 74% responded with respect and good will towards Catholics, with only 5% confessing a feeling of hostility or fear.

Only 13% of Russians responded that they have a feeling of hostility or fear towards Muslims.

The percentage of those who consider themselves “religious people” has increased from 35 to 53%, while only 9% consider themselves “very religious,” and 33% “not very religious.” The percentage of atheists has fallen by half from 26 to 13% in the past three years.

However, the increase in number of believers is not necessarily accompanied by a deep faith or a sense of importance attached to religion. The number of those willing to adhere to the Great Lent restrictions has decreased 1.5-2 times in recent years, with 73% responding that they did not change their diet in Lent this year. 9% responded that they fasted in Holy Week, 15% partially fasted, and only 2% responded that they strove to keep the entire fast.

Concerning the Orthodox Church’s influence in state affairs, 28% believe the Church should have influence, 58% that it shouldn’t, but 39% believe that the level of the Church’s influence is currently exactly where it should be, with only 7% responding that it has too much influence, and 16% that it has slightly too much.