Russian-Greek festival of culture to take place on Corfu
Corfu Town, Corfu, Greece, July 28, 2017
In the capital of the Greek island of Corfu, the second international festival of Christian culture “Russia-Greece: Together Through the Ages,” will take place August 10-13. One of the key events of the festival, a large gala concert, will take place on the commemoration day of St. Spyridon on the city’s main square, reports the Russian Ministry of Culture.
The gala concert will feature the Mantzaros Philharmonic Orchestra, the Russian state academic “Russia” folk ensemble in the name of L. G. Zykina, the “Solba” choir of the pupils of St. Nicholas-Solbinsky women’s monastery in the Yaroslavl Region, and the participants and winners of international competitions and festivals. There are also plans to screen several short films about Russia.
The festival program will include the exhibition “The Invincible Admiral: The Holy Righteous Warrior Fedor Ushakov,” prepared in cooperation with the Russian State Military-Historical Archive, and the photo-exhibition “Vladimir Putin: Strokes Towards a Portrait,” prepared with the cooperation of the TASS information agency.
“Our goal is to promote the development of friendship, mutual understanding, trust, and diversified cooperation between Russia and Greece,” said festival president Paul Karpukhin.
This year’s festival “Russia-Greece: Together Through the Ages” is timed to the 200th anniversary of the repose of Admiral Feodor Ushkaov, the liberator of Corfu and the Ionian Islands. In March 1799, the assault of the Russian squadron under the command of Ushakov achieved the liberation of the Ionian Islands from French troops. The festival organizers will open an Alley of Remembrance and Friendship at the monument to Feodor Ushakov.
The Christian culture festival was organized by the St. Spyridon of Tremithus Center for Cultural Cooperation, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture.
The first international “Russia-Greece: Together Through the Ages” charity festival of Christian culture was held in 2016 as part of the mutual year of Russian and Greek culture, with an audience of more than 7,000.
28 / 07 / 2017

