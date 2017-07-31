<table id="art105475" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105475.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102706/270605.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Holy Synod of Russian Church approves new liturgical texts</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Meeting in St. Petersburg on Saturday under the chairmanship of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) approved several new liturgical texts.</a></span></td></tr></table>

St. Petersburg, July 31, 2017

Meeting in St. Petersburg on Saturday under the chairmanship of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) approved several new liturgical texts, reports patriarchia.ru.

The Holy Synod heard the report of the chairman of the Publishing Council of the ROC Metropolitan Kliment of Kaluga and Borovsk and the chairman of the Synodal Liturgical Commission Metropolitan Constantine of Petrozavodsk and Karelia on the submission of a number of liturgical texts for approval at its July 29 session.

The participants in the meeting approved and recommended the texts for the Synaxis of All Saints of Lipetsk, and a troparion and kontakion to St. Dalmatius, the abbot and founder of the Dormition Monastery in Siberia (1697), as amended by the Holy Synod, for Church-wide liturgical usage.

A new edition of the text of the akathist to the holy New Martyr and Grand Duchess Elizabeth, and of the akathist to the Right-Believing Princes Basil and Constantine of Yaroslavl were also approved for liturgical and home prayer.

The participants in the session also approved and recommended for Church-wide liturgical use, as amended by the Holy Synod, the texts of the troparion, kontakion, and magnification of the Holy Fathers of the 1917-1918 Local Council of the Russian Church.

At its May 4 session at Moscow’s Danilov Monastery, the Holy Synod resolved to establish a new feast glorifying the Holy Fathers of the 1917-1918 Local Russian Church Council, to be celebrated on November 5/18, the day of the election of St. Tikhon to the Muscovite patriarchal throne.

The approved liturgical texts have been sent to the Moscow Patriarchate’s publishing house to be included in liturgical celebrations.