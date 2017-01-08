Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Архив RSS Карта сайта
English Edition
See our new design!

Monument to Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarevich Alexey in Novosibirsk attacked with axe

Novosibirsk, August 1, 2017

Photo: vesti.ru Photo: vesti.ru
    

Novosibirsk police are looking into the damage inflicted on a monument to Tsar Nicholas II and his son Tsarevich Alexey, installed in July at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, reports Interfax-Religion, with reference to the press service of the regional office of Russian Internal Affairs.

According to police, a 31-year-old Novosibirsk man placed a ladder against the newly-consecrated monument, and, having climbed up it, dealt several blows with an axe. Security officers happened to pass by at the time and were able to detain the vandal and hand him over to the police. Motive and cost of damages are yet to be established.

The head of the tsarevich in the monument, which was apparently the target, is currently covered over by a cloth. The statue of the emperor himself was not damaged.

The monument had only just been opened on the square in front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Novosibirsk on July 16, the day before the Church commemorates the holy Royal Martyrs. It was consecrated by Metropolitan Tikhon of Novosibirsk and Berdsk. The consecration was also attended by Bishop Paul of Kolyvansky, the dean of Novosibirsk churches Archpriest Alexander Novopashin, and the clergy of the Novosibirsk Diocese.

Rector of the St. Alexander Nevsky cathedral Archpriest Alexander Novopashin explained that the choice of location for the monument was no accident, as the cathedral itself had been built in honor of Tsar Alexander III the Peacemaker, the father of Tsar Nicholas II, with a donation of 7,500 rubles from Tsar Nicholas II himself for the cathedral’s iconostasis, and donations from Maria Feodorovna, the wife of Tsar Alexander III and mother of Tsar Nicholas II. “Finally, you can see, behind the back of Tsar Nicholas Alexandrovich stands an arch with a cross. It is a symbol of Golgotha!” the priest said.

Fr. Alexander also noted that Novosibirsk was previously known as Novo-Nikolaevsk, in honor of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, the patron saint of Tsar Nicholas II.

01 / 08 / 2017

See also:
Your comments

Here You can leave Your comments on the current article. All the comments'll be read by editors of Pravoslavie.Ru.

Your comments:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
(it's not be shared)
Enter the digits,
seen on picture:

Also here you can read
Disciples of St. Paisios building church in his honor on Mt. Athos

Georgia’s first childhood cancer center to open in honor of 17-year-old monk who died of a tumor

Greek parliament nixes bill exempting Athonite properties from taxes

New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo

Orthodox protesting new film’s portrayal of Tsar Nicholas II with support from Mt. Athos

Restoration of Georgia’s David Gareja monastery complex completed

Holy Synod of Russian Church approves new liturgical texts

More than 200 baptized on day of Baptism of Rus’ in eastern Russian village

Moscow celebrates Baptism of Rus’ with procession from Kremlin to St. Vladimir monument (+ PHOTOS)

500,000 venerate relics of St. Nicholas in St. Petersburg, nearly 2.5 million overall

Head of St. Panteleimon brought to Bulgaria from Mt. Athos (+ VIDEO)

Russian-Greek festival of culture to take place on Corfu

RSS 2.0
Orthodox Christianity in FaceBook Twitter
© 1999–2017 OrthoChristian.com
editor@orthochristian.com
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Каталог Православное Христианство.Ру