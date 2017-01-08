|
Disciples of St. Paisios building church in his honor on Mt. Athos
Kapsala, Mt. Athos, August 1, 2017
A new church is currently being built in the Kalyva of the Holy Resurrection in Kapsala on Mt. Athos, Protopresbyter Peter Heers writes on his Facebook page. The project is being undertaken by Elder Evthymios, a spiritual child of St. Paisios and of his spiritual child Elder Isaak, along with the brotherhood of the Resurrection Kalyva.
The project began in July 2016 and is planned to be finished within a few months. The brotherhood is currently hoping to have the consecration of the new church sometime between mid-fall and June 2018. The church also includes a room below for confessions and a waiting room, as many come to seek counsel from Elder Evthymios.
Together with his elder, Elder Isaak (from Lebanon), Elder Evthymios authored the biography Elder Paisios of Mount Athos, which Fr. Peter helped translate into English and for which he authored the preface. Elder Isaak received the great schema from St. Paisios, taking the name of St. Isaac of Syria, whom St. Paisios greatly venerated. He moved into the Resurrection Kalyva in Kapsala and later formed a brotherhood there with the blessing of St. Paisios, which would include Elder Evthymios.
The first church dedicated to St. Isaac of Syria was also built on Mt. Athos, in a cell of a monk of St. Paisios’ Kapsala brotherhood. Also, the text of the service dedicated to St. Isaac, commissioned by St. Paisios, is distributed by the Kalyva of the Resurrection in Kapsala.
Fr. Peter’s pictures show the new church under construction, and the new refectory and living quarters, as well as the old chapel and waiting room.
