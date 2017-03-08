Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
360° Video of Akathist to St. Ambrose of Optina

Source: Optina RU (YouTube)

July 10, 2016

This 360° panoramic video of the reading of an akathist from Optina Pustyn Monastery provides a unique view of the veneration of the monastic brotherhood and the people for the great Optina elder St. Ambrose.

Optina RU (YouTube)

03 / 08 / 2017

