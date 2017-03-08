|
360° Video of Akathist to St. Ambrose of Optina
Source: Optina RU (YouTube)
July 10, 2016
This 360° panoramic video of the reading of an akathist from Optina Pustyn Monastery provides a unique view of the veneration of the monastic brotherhood and the people for the great Optina elder St. Ambrose.
03 / 08 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
“Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides”
“We have to find the treasure hidden in every heart”
Did Enoch and Elijah (Elias) Ascend into Heaven?
The Veneration of St. Seraphim of Sarov in the Romanian Orthodox Church
Elder Herodion: “Do You Want Me to Tell God to Disperse the Clouds?”
“Rus’ Yet Lives, Rus’ Yet Sings…” (+ PHOTOS, VIDEO)
On Russia’s Holy Road
Illuminated and Radiant: the Royal Martyrs
Closer Than My Own Father: Elder Paisios and His Spiritual Children, Part 2
St Photius the Metropolitan of Kiev
Relics of St. Nicholas transferred from Moscow to St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
“If Laymen do not murmur they will receive the same reward from God as ascetic monks.”