|
Victims of 1992 Trnovo massacre commemorated in Bosnia
Trnovo, August 4, 2017
A memorial service was held on Tuesdya, August 1, in the Church of St. George in Trnovo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in honor of the 124 Serbian civilians and Orthodox priest Nedelko Popovich, who were brutally murdered 25 years ago by members of the Croatian-Muslim military units, reports pravoslavie.ru.
The massacre of the civilians was carried out with particular cruelty. Muslims from the nearby village of Dejcici tortured and then killed the Trnovo Orthodox priest Nedelko Popovich, and his church was set ablaze. Among those killed, nearly half were women, plus four children, the youngest of which was 18 months old. In some cases, entire families were slaughtered.
13 localities were burned and destroyed in the surrounding area, Serbs were expelled from 14 localities, there are four known locations of mass murder of the Serbian population, and the remains of 11 murdered people have thus far been found.
The vice president of the Organization of Families of the Killed, Captured, and Missing Persons of Trnovo Goran Timotia noted that no one has yet answered for these crimes, although the criminals are known and appeals to the judicial authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a demand to begin executing their duties were sent long ago. No one has answered for the killings in Trnovo for a quarter of a century already.
According to Timotia, the courts of Bosnia and Herzegovina administer justice selectively. Many of the relatives of the victims have already passed, not living long enough to see justice being served for the crimes 25 years ago.
Timotia also stressed that the organization fully supports the government of Republika Srpska, but it can do nothing against those who influence the work of the courts and prosecutors’ offices in the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
04 / 08 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
President Dodon of Moldova visits Mt. Athos
New Book: “Following the Holy Fathers” by Protopresbyter Theodore Zisis soon available
Serbian martyrs of Velić and Gornepolima liturgically canonized
Romanian Church to liturgically glorify Monk Paphnutius the iconographer on feast of Transfiguration
Renovated Church of Transfiguration in Kizhi Park to hold first service on patronal feast 2020
Monument to Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarevich Alexey in Novosibirsk attacked with axe
Georgia’s first childhood cancer center to open in honor of 17-year-old monk who died of a tumor
Greek parliament nixes bill exempting Athonite properties from taxes
New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo
Orthodox protesting new film’s portrayal of Tsar Nicholas II with support from Mt. Athos
Restoration of Georgia’s David Gareja monastery complex completed
Holy Synod of Russian Church approves new liturgical texts