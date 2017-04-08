<table id="art105583" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105583.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102709/270937.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Icon of St. Panteleimon shedding tears in Greece</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The tears appeared on the icon at 3:30 PM on July 27, on the eve of the new calendar celebration of the great martyr and healer.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Arseni, Greece, August 4, 2017

According to reports from clergy of the St. Panteleimon Church in Arseni, Greece, 47 miles west of Thessaloniki, an icon of St. Panteleimon has begun streaming tears. This was reported on July 27 by Mayor Katerina Ignatiadou of Skydra on her personal Facebook page

The tears appeared on the icon at 3:30 PM on July 27, on the eve of the new calendar celebration of the great martyr and healer. The tears are running from both eyes and can be seen in the photos of pilgrims, including of Mayor Ignatiadou.

Another icon of St. Panteleimon began streaming myrrh last July in the Russian Sretensky Convent in the city of Ulan-Ude, near Irkutsk, after the icon had “visited” the house church of a home for invalids by the blessing of Igumena Niki, abbess of Sretensky Monastery.

Oily drops of liquid had appeared on the icon already two years ago. When it returned to the monastery from the invalid home, myrrh was already trickling from the chest and even from the instrument in the hands of the Great Martyr Panteleimon. Oil was covering the entire image and had gathered at the bottom of the icon.

The precious head of St. Panteleimon was recently taken from St. Panteleimon’s Monastery on Mt. Athos to the canonical territory of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church from July 26 to August 2, where thousands of faithful had the opportunity to venerate it.