|
Icon of St. Panteleimon shedding tears in Greece
Arseni, Greece, August 4, 2017
Facebook page.
The tears appeared on the icon at 3:30 PM on July 27, on the eve of the new calendar celebration of the great martyr and healer. The tears are running from both eyes and can be seen in the photos of pilgrims, including of Mayor Ignatiadou.
Another icon of St. Panteleimon began streaming myrrh last July in the Russian Sretensky Convent in the city of Ulan-Ude, near Irkutsk, after the icon had “visited” the house church of a home for invalids by the blessing of Igumena Niki, abbess of Sretensky Monastery.
Oily drops of liquid had appeared on the icon already two years ago. When it returned to the monastery from the invalid home, myrrh was already trickling from the chest and even from the instrument in the hands of the Great Martyr Panteleimon. Oil was covering the entire image and had gathered at the bottom of the icon.
The precious head of St. Panteleimon was recently taken from St. Panteleimon’s Monastery on Mt. Athos to the canonical territory of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church from July 26 to August 2, where thousands of faithful had the opportunity to venerate it.
04 / 08 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Pilgrims see cross in sky at end of international cross procession in Ukraine
25th anniversary of enthronement of Abp. Anastasios of Albania celebrated
Victims of 1992 Trnovo massacre commemorated in Bosnia
President Dodon of Moldova visits Mt. Athos
New Book: “Following the Holy Fathers” by Protopresbyter Theodore Zisis soon available
Serbian martyrs of Velić and Gornepolima liturgically canonized
Romanian Church to liturgically glorify Monk Paphnutius the iconographer on feast of Transfiguration
Renovated Church of Transfiguration in Kizhi Park to hold first service on patronal feast 2020
Monument to Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarevich Alexey in Novosibirsk attacked with axe
Georgia’s first childhood cancer center to open in honor of 17-year-old monk who died of a tumor
Greek parliament nixes bill exempting Athonite properties from taxes
New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo