|
Pilgrims see cross in sky at end of international cross procession in Ukraine
Pochaev, Ukraine, August 4, 2017
A 5-day international cross procession to the Holy Dormition Pochaev Lavra in Western Ukraine ended on August 3, with the Pochaev Mother of God Icon to be celebrated on Saturday, August 5. Pilgrims report that upon the entrance to the lavra, at the end of the trek, they saw a cross in the sky, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.
A similar phenomenon took place on May 19, when believers gathered outside the Verkhnova Rada in Kiev to protest two religious bills that were to be considered by the Ukrainian parliament. A cross was seen in the sky, and a crucifix brought to the rally began to stream myrrh.
The traditional procession began in Poland and went through Belarus and Ukraine, meeting up with processions beginning from various dioceses along the way. 1,600 pilgrims from Poland, Hungary, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Ukraine, and other countries took part in the holy walk. The cross was captured in a photo by Fr. Vladimir Kovtach.
The 20th annual “Peace, Love, and Prayer for Ukraine” procession began on July 27 from the Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese, heading for the Pochaev Lavra, reports the diocesan site. Divine Liturgy was celebrated by Bishop Tikhon of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomiya in the morning before the procession of about 250 from the Carpathian region and different parts of Ukraine set out.
More than 300 also set out on July 27 from the Rivne Diocese, following an early Divine Liturgy. The pilgrims carried icons of St. Nicholas, St. Catherine, and a bleeding icon of the Iveron Mother of God with them. The procession made its way through the Volyn Diocese, where they were greeted by His Grace Bishop Nathaniel of Volyn and Lutsk, along with a host of his clergy on July 30. The pilgrims were doused with holy water, with the words “Christ is Risen!” at the entrance of the Holy Protection Cathedral in Lutsk. Divine Liturgy was served in the church the next morning.
The celebration culminates tonight and tomorrow with the All-Night Vigil and Divine Liturgy in honor of the miraculous Pochaev Icon of the Mother of God.
04 / 08 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Icon of St. Panteleimon shedding tears in Greece
25th anniversary of enthronement of Abp. Anastasios of Albania celebrated
Victims of 1992 Trnovo massacre commemorated in Bosnia
President Dodon of Moldova visits Mt. Athos
New Book: “Following the Holy Fathers” by Protopresbyter Theodore Zisis soon available
Serbian martyrs of Velić and Gornepolima liturgically canonized
Romanian Church to liturgically glorify Monk Paphnutius the iconographer on feast of Transfiguration
Renovated Church of Transfiguration in Kizhi Park to hold first service on patronal feast 2020
Monument to Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarevich Alexey in Novosibirsk attacked with axe
Georgia’s first childhood cancer center to open in honor of 17-year-old monk who died of a tumor
Greek parliament nixes bill exempting Athonite properties from taxes
New monument to Royal Martyrs opened in Diveyevo