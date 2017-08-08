James Felton

Source: IFL Science!

July 31, 2017

Archaeologists excavating the City of David in Jerusalem have discovered evidence that a passage of the Bible is historically accurate.

Researchers at the site in the Jerusalem Walls National Park found many burnt artifacts dating from 2,600 years ago, confirming a reference in the Bible that describes the burning of Jerusalem by the Babylonians. Jerusalem is thought to have fallen around 587 BCE.

The findings, including burnt pottery, wood, grape seeds, and bones all covered in layers of ash, provide further evidence that the Babylonians "burned all the houses of Jerusalem", as described in the Book of Jeremiah.

