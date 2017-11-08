Православие.Ru Поместные Церкви Православный Календарь English Српска
Lightning strike at Bixby church destroys only word 'death' in mural of Jesus

Mycah Hatfield

Source: KJHR

Bixby, Oklahoma, August 10, 2017

The Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church is calling the damage done to their facility during Sunday’s storm a miracle.

“We saw the damage to the exterior and then we came in,” Father Ambrose Arrington said. “We were the first one's here and there was not a lot but pieces of dry wall on the floor.”

None of the church’s elaborate gold leaf had been touched by the lighting.

Then, Arrington said he and other church officials looked up and noticed the damage to the painting of Jesus on the ceiling of the church.

...Read the rest at KJHR.

