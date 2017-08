Mycah Hatfield

The Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church is calling the damage done to their facility during Sunday’s storm a miracle.

Source: KJHR

Bixby, Oklahoma, August 10, 2017

“We saw the damage to the exterior and then we came in,” Father Ambrose Arrington said. “We were the first one's here and there was not a lot but pieces of dry wall on the floor.”

None of the church’s elaborate gold leaf had been touched by the lighting.

Then, Arrington said he and other church officials looked up and noticed the damage to the painting of Jesus on the ceiling of the church.

