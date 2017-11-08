|
President Poroshenko signs decree on celebration of 1030th anniversary of Baptism of Rus’
Kiev, August 11, 2017
President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed a decree on preparations for the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Rus’, the text of which has been published on the president’s website.
The celebration will take place in 2018.
The text of the decree reads:
For the purpose of preparing the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Kievan Rus’-Ukraine in 2018, I decree:
1. To the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:
1) To develop an organizational committee for preparing for the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Kievan Rus’-Ukraine;
2) To develop and approve a schedule of activities for preparing for the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Kievan Rus’-Ukraine, with the participation of religious organizations and public organizations.
2. To the Kiev Provincial and city governmental administrations, to ensure the implementation of activities for the preparation of the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of the Baptism of Kievan Rus’-Ukraine.
3. The present decree enters into force from the date of its publication.
President of Ukraine P. Poroshenko.
11 / 08 / 2017
