Louise Carroll

According to its website, “the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration is a monastery for women under the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church in America. It was founded in 1967 by Mother Alexandra (the former Princess Ileana of Romania), whose dream it was to provide a place where American Orthodox women from all ethnic backgrounds could come to live the monastic life and benefit from a liturgical cycle in English.”

Source: Ellwood City Ledger

Wayne Twp., Penn., August 11, 2017

Abbess Mother Christophora Matychak lights candles Thursday in the Transfiguration chapel at the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Wayne Township. The monastery turned 50 years old on Friday. Photo: Sally Maxon/GateHouse Media

On a warm, sunny day 50 years ago, the faithful gathered with bishops, clergy and public officials to perform a prayer service and to break ground on a new monastery.

The ground was blessed on Aug. 11, 1967, for the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Wayne Township.

The program for the day says the service was officiated by Bishop Valerian, assisted by clergy of the diocese. Also in attendance were monastery founder Mother Alexandra and members of Ellwood City’s 75th anniversary committee, headed by Dr. Aaron Caplan, president; Samuel Teolis, honorary chairman; and Mr. R.J. Schill, secretary.

