|
Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration marks 50th year
Source: Ellwood City Ledger
Wayne Twp., Penn., August 11, 2017
Abbess Mother Christophora Matychak lights candles Thursday in the Transfiguration chapel at the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Wayne Township. The monastery turned 50 years old on Friday. Photo: Sally Maxon/GateHouse Media
On a warm, sunny day 50 years ago, the faithful gathered with bishops, clergy and public officials to perform a prayer service and to break ground on a new monastery.
The ground was blessed on Aug. 11, 1967, for the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Wayne Township.
The program for the day says the service was officiated by Bishop Valerian, assisted by clergy of the diocese. Also in attendance were monastery founder Mother Alexandra and members of Ellwood City’s 75th anniversary committee, headed by Dr. Aaron Caplan, president; Samuel Teolis, honorary chairman; and Mr. R.J. Schill, secretary.
According to its website, “the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration is a monastery for women under the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church in America. It was founded in 1967 by Mother Alexandra (the former Princess Ileana of Romania), whose dream it was to provide a place where American Orthodox women from all ethnic backgrounds could come to live the monastic life and benefit from a liturgical cycle in English.”
...Read the rest at the Ellwood City Ledger.
13 / 08 / 2017
See also:
Your comments
|
Also here you can read
Lightning strike at Bixby church destroys only word 'death' in mural of Jesus
Prayer before and after every work—the recipe for Valaam’s paradisal gardens
(VIDEO) Abbot Damascene: The Holy Mountain
Turkey's Forgotten Georgian Kingdom
On Russia’s Holy Road
Brotherhood of Monastery St. Herman of Alaska (VIDEO)
Heaven is calling
In a Grave for Three Years
St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco, Zealous Builder of Churches
Church of Nativity Shines Again in First Big Renovation in 500 Years
Video Monologue: Monasteries in Relation to the World
Wondrous Diveyevo