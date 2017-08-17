<table id="art105816" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105816.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102716/271650.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Charlottesville, Virginia Orthodox priests gives interview concerning recent violence there</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">The website Orthodox Christian Network has posted the audio recording of an interview with Fr. Panagiotis Hanley of the Holy Transfiguration Church in Charlottsville, Virginia (GOA) on the recent strife in Charlottesville.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Charlottesville, Virginia, August 17, 2017

Fr. Panagiotis Hanley. Photo: transfiguration.va.goarch.org

The website Orthodox Christian Network has posted the audio recording of an interview with Fr. Panagiotis Hanley of the Holy Transfiguration Church in Charlottsville, Virginia (GOA) on the recent strife in Charlottesville. The interview was taken not long before the events last weekend, when a neo-nazi drove his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing three and injuring dozens.

Fr. Panagiotis explains the events leading up to this culmination. He discusses the true Christian attitude we as Orthodox must have in order not to contribute to the escalation of violence, and how not to get caught up in these events. The deaths and injuries that took place in that city, involving people who call themselves Christians, makes Fr. Panagiotis’s words especially ring true. He notes that there can be no “black-and-white” reaction to the white supremacists and other groups.

“It should be so simple, but yet it becomes complex I think because of our fallen, sinful nature, our raw emotions, and our difficulty in handling things in a Christ-like way. If you are upset by this, re-dedicate yourself to Christ and His Church. We have to stop being Christians one day a week, then the other six days of the week go out and do whatever we want, and then we wonder why things like this are showing up in our communities,” Fr. Panagiotis said in the interview.

The audio recording can be heard on Orthodox Christian Network.