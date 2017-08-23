<table id="art105926" style="margin:20px;" border=0 cellspacing=0 cellpadding=0><tr><td style="font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;padding:30px 30px 20px 30px;border:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><a href="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/english/105926.htm" style="color:black;text-decoration:none;border:none;" target="_blank"><img src="http://www.pravoslavie.ru/sas/image//102719/271955.t.jpg" border=0 align="left" style="margin:0px 10px 10px 0px;border:1px solid black;float:left;"><em style="display:block;color:#792e00;padding-bottom:2px;"></em><strong style="display:block;font-size:17px;text-transform:uppercase;text-decoration:underline;">Orthodox cemetery desecrated in Cyprus</strong><em style="display:block;padding:2px 0px 0px 0px;line-height:103%;font-size:15px;text-transform:none;"></em><span style="display:block;padding:5px 0px 10px 0px;">Unknown intruders snuck into the cemetery and desecrated and destroyed fifteen graves and tombs, painting swastikas and other symbols on some of the tombstones. Many of the gravestones were also desecrated with images of inverted pentagramsвЂ”a symbol of Satanism. Candles were also used in the profanation, pointing to a black magic ceremony.</a></span></td></tr></table>

Kalavasos, Cyprus, August 23, 2017

An act of vandalism was committed on the evening of Thursday, August 17, in a cemetery in the village of Kalavasos on the island of Cyprus, 37 miles south of the capital city of Nicosia. Tombstones of Orthodox Cypriots were subjected to desecration and destruction, many covered with Nazi and Satanic symbols, and some of the crosses were overturned, reports Sedmitza with reference to Romfea.

According to the statement of municipal council representative Lefteris Fokas, unknown intruders snuck into the cemetery and desecrated and destroyed fifteen graves and tombs, painting swastikas and other symbols on some of the tombstones. Many of the gravestones were also desecrated with images of inverted pentagrams—a symbol of Satanism. Candles were also used in the profanation, pointing to a black magic ceremony, according to Cyprus Mail Online.

Residents of the village of Kalavasos believe the act was committed from people outside the community. The locals have strongly condemned the act of desecration committed at the cemetery located just 1,000 feet from residences.

The last known person to visit the cemetery was there on Thursday at 6 PM. As the police have reported, the act of vandalism was discovered by a Kalavasos citizen who went to the cemetery the next morning at 8:30 and alerted the village authorities after discovering the desecration.

Zygi village police are investigating the crime as unlawful entry and religious and malicious damage.