Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., August 23, 2017

Liberal Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz has urged his fellow liberals to condemn their more radical elements, such as Antifa, and not to consider them heroes for their crusade against statues, because they are “radical” and “anti-American” and area really “trying to tear down America.” He went on to compare the campaign to rewrite American history with the methods of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union. His statements came in the aftermath of the recent violence in Charlottesville, VA, on the Fox & Friends news show.

“Do not glorify the violent people who are now tearing down the statues. Many of these people, not all of them, many of these people are trying to tear down America. Antifa is a radical, anti-America, anti-free market, communist, socialist, hard-left sensorial organization that tries to stop speakers on campuses from speaking,” Dershowitz said.

The professor believes there is a danger of going down a slippery slope with tearing down Confederate monuments: “Of course there is a danger of going too far. There is a danger of removing Washington and Jefferson and other Founding Fathers who themselves owned slaves.”

Further, the left’s attempts to whitewash and rewrite history is, in Dershowitz’s opinion, reminiscent of Soviet Union head Joseph Stalin. “The idea of willy nilly going through and doing what Stalin did, just erasing history and rewriting it to serve current purposes does pose a danger. And it poses a danger of education malpractice,” Dershowitz said.

Members of violent leftist groups such as Antifa have participated in riots responding to the rally that left one dead in Charlottesville earlier this month. The riots left statues from Confederate generals to Christopher Columbus to Abraham Lincoln defaced and in some cases torn down.

“I’m a liberal, and I think it’s the obligation of liberals to speak out against the hard left radicals just like it’s the obligation of conservatives to speak out against the extremism of the hard right,” he added.